Claudia Winkleman ditches her signature all-black outfits for a white power suit at BAFTA TV Awards

Claudia Winkleman is known for her signature all-black ensembles on The Traitors, from the Vampire's Wife puff-sleeved dress she wore with high black Dr Martens Chelsea boots in the latest season, to her collection of sharp tailored suits.

But for tonight's look on the BAFTA red carpet, the TV presenter opted for a striking white suit instead with a matching white shirt underneath, complemented perfectly by her shiny, bluntly-cut black hair and trademark smokey eye makeup.

Tonight's British Academy Television Awards event saw some of the biggest names in television walk the red carpet at The Royal Festival Hall in London. Claudia was pictured alongside fellow legendary presenter Tess Daley, who opted for a matching white one-shouldered dress for the occasion.

The event is being hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan and will see the likes of Happy Valley, The Gold, Slow Horses and Top Boy battle it out to win the top accolades.

However, it's The Crown and Black Mirror that are leading this year’s nominations, with eight and seven nominations retrospectively. You can find out more on the BAFTA winners and nominations here.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Claudia's white suit is in line with one of the hottest trends for the summer - the bright white dress. British Vogue recently noted its prominence on the spring/summer 2024 catwalks.

They wrote of the rise of the white dress, "There were scores of white dresses to say yes to for day and night, including the exquisite draped confections at Dior, Christopher Esber and Acne Studios; punkish takes on broderie anglaise-esque embroidery at Chopova Lowena and Balenciaga."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Looks like we'll be following suit on Claudia's look for our own summer capsule wardrobes...

Shop White Suits Like Claudia's