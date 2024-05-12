Claudia Winkleman ditches her signature all-black outfits for a white power suit at BAFTA TV Awards

Claudia Winkleman is known for her signature all-black ensembles on The Traitors, from the Vampire's Wife puff-sleeved dress she wore with high black Dr Martens Chelsea boots in the latest season, to her collection of sharp tailored suits. 

But for tonight's look on the BAFTA red carpet, the TV presenter opted for a striking white suit instead with a matching white shirt underneath, complemented perfectly by her shiny, bluntly-cut black hair and trademark smokey eye makeup.

Tonight's British Academy Television Awards event saw some of the biggest names in television walk the red carpet at The Royal Festival Hall in London. Claudia was pictured alongside fellow legendary presenter Tess Daley, who opted for a matching white one-shouldered dress for the occasion. 

The event is being hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan and will see the likes of Happy Valley, The Gold, Slow Horses and Top Boy battle it out to win the top accolades. 

However, it's The Crown and Black Mirror that are leading this year’s nominations, with eight and seven nominations retrospectively. You can find out more on the BAFTA winners and nominations here

Claudia Winkleman at the BAFTAs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Claudia's white suit is in line with one of the hottest trends for the summer - the bright white dress. British Vogue recently noted its prominence on the spring/summer 2024 catwalks.

They wrote of the rise of the white dress, "There were scores of white dresses to say yes to for day and night, including the exquisite draped confections at Dior, Christopher Esber and Acne Studios; punkish takes on broderie anglaise-esque embroidery at Chopova Lowena and Balenciaga."

Looks like we'll be following suit on Claudia's look for our own summer capsule wardrobes... 

Shop White Suits Like Claudia's

Mango Wideleg trousers with belt
Mango Wideleg Trousers With Belt

These wide-leg trousers from Mango are super wearable thanks to their flattering high waist and adjustable belt. 

Mango Straight-fit Suit Jacket
Mango Straight-Fit Suit Jacket

This straight-suit jacket from Mango is a winner either with the matching trousers or with jeans. It comes with a matching waistcoat too to finish the look. 

M&S Satin Collared Shirt
M&S Satin Collared Shirt

All this striking all-white outfit needs is a simple white shirt. This satin version from M&S has a sophisticated collared neckline and elegant button cuffs. 

Lauren Hughes
Lauren Hughes

Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.

