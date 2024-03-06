Gillian Anderson stuns in pearl white power suit as she creates trio of icons with Kate Winslet and Michaela Coel

Gillian Anderson's pearl white power suit was a stunning clean-cut look as she attended the Net-a-Porter Incredible Women's Dinner at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London.

On Tuesday, March 5th, 2024, Gillian Anderson was among the esteemed A-lister guests at a stunning dinner celebrating women in London. The actress who is set to appear in Netflix's Scoop as Emily Matlis in just a few months, joined the likes of Kate Winslet, who is currently starring in HBO's The Regime, and Michaela Coel who made waves with her series, I May Destroy You.

Michaela Coel, Kate Winslet and Gillian Anderson attend the NET-A-PORTER Incredible Women's Dinner (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans loved seeing the trio together and many took to social media to fan over the stars. "Gillian Anderson and Kate Winslet?!?!?! I'm dying," said one commenter.

"Gillian and Kate at the same event, I am SCREAMING," another penned.

"Ma’am you are gorgeous at the best of times but in a suit surrounded by powerful women I am on my knees," said a third.

"Gillian, Kate and Michaela!! Loving this trio," commented one more.

Gillian Anderson, Lisa Eldridge, Kate Winslet and Michaela Coel attend the NET-A-PORTER Incredible Women's Dinner (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gillian looked incredible in a bright white power suit with a collar and line along the trouser-leg in a pearl iridescent shade. The star paired this crisp suit with a black delicate t-shirt which matched her black strappy open-toe sandals, her black rimmed spectacles, and her studded cream clutch.

Although white isn't one of the fashion colour trends of 2024, it's is a colour that never truly goes out of style and can create a clean look in any fabric and style.

A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana)

In the images shared by Gillian on social media, she impressed as she balanced her fruity cocktail on top of one of her best evening bags and managed to grasp her bag, spectacles, phone and drink in one hand.

The Instagram post also showed a close up of Gillian's hair which was styled in a messy-yet-perfectly-structured low bun with loose tendrils that fell around her face. This look was much like Gillian Anderson's BAFTA look as she paired an emerald green dress with a loose bun.

The day after the London event, the actress looked bright and cheerful as she used her social media platform to promote her book titled Want.

A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana)

Want, By Gillian Anderson pre-order for £18.99 | Amazon A collection of stories and letters about sex submitted anonymously and collected by Gillian Anderson.

In the Instagram video she explained that the book will be released in September. "Want, publishing this September, collects the letters of hundreds of women from around the world sharing their deepest fantasies. Introduced by me, along with my own anonymous letter, Want reveals how women feel about sex when they have the freedom to be totally themselves," read the caption.