Gillian Anderson skips the red carpet to reveal another eye-catching look on stage at the BAFTAs
Gillian Anderson's emerald green dress was the most stunning look at the BAFTAs as she skipped the red carpet and presented an award
Gillian Anderson's emerald green dress at the BAFTAs has caught our attention as the actress pairs her gorgeous gown with the perfect up-do.
At the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 on Sunday night, Gillian Anderson presented the Supporting Actor Award on stage to Robert Downey Jr. for the film Oppenheimer. For this role as a presenter, the Sex Education star wore the most stunning two-toned green gown that appeared to be made from a combination of satin and velvet.
The ankle-length dress had a cowl-style high neck cut with a cinched waist and a backless dress style. The actress completed this look with a pair of pointed black heels and a huge dangly pair of emerald and diamond earrings that matched her dress perfectly.
The actress then wore her hair in a chic updo that looked incredibly chic while remaining relatively low maintenance. The face-framing long bangs and chignon style is so in line with the 2024 hair trends and was the ideal style to highlight the star's backless style of the gorgeous dress.
The star also wore a pair of spectacles as she presented the award. The reading glasses added a sultry look to this ensemble and only further complemented the stylish star's look.
The star appeared to ditch the red carpet and only appeared at the awards ceremony on the stage when she presented the award for best supporting actor. This made her appearance all the more exciting for fans who quickly flocked to social media to compliment the star's look.
The stylish star has been nailing her awards season looks this year and only a few weeks ago, Gillian Anderson stunned in a 'vulva dress' and bold hairstyle for the 2024 Golden Globes.
The star wore a stunning cream gown embroidered with vulvas that were subtle but very much visible under the bright lights of the Golden Globes red carpet. It was revealed that the vulva pattern on Gillian Anderson's Golden Globes dress took a mind-boggling 150 hours to embroider and was custom-made by the incredible fashion designer Gabriela Hearst.
