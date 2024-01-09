We can't believe the intricate embroidery details of Gillian Anderson's 'yoni dress'

Gillian Anderson’s 'yoni dress' at the Golden Globes has impressed fans who loved this Gabriela Hearst creation - but it took over a hundred hours to embroider!

Although vulva embroidery might not be one of the biggest upcoming spring/summer fashion trends of 2024 just yet, Gillian Anderson's 'vulva dress' at the 2024 Golden Globes has impressed fashion critics who were completely floored by this impressive work of art.

In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, the Sex Education actor explained the meaning behind her beautiful dress. "So this is Gabriela Hearst, a collaboration with me, for my G-Spot brand which is an alternative wellness brand. It's called G-spot and the dress has yonis." Gillian then added, "It took three and a half hours per yoni to embroider, and there are a lot. So it was about 150 hours of embroidering," she revealed.

On social media, Gillian then re-affirmed this comment about how detailed this intricate hand embroidering was. A caption from the actress read on Instagram, "#yonioftheday @goldenglobes style 😉 So pleased to collaborate with my friend @gabrielahearst on this beautiful custom embroidered dress. Each yoni motif took about 3.5 hours to embroider and was made entirely in the garment district of NYC."

In an interview with Vogue, Gillian spoke more about why she wanted to use this dress to promote her beverage brand, G-Spot.

"Since my Instagram presence has been highlighting yonis since Sex Education landed on Netflix and with the mantra of my brand G-Spot being to ‘prioritise pleasure’, I wanted to bring this element into the design," she said, adding, "I’m so pleased Gabriela was up for the challenge!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking to her social media, the designer also spoke about how pleased she was with this piece as she labelled it 'vulvaliciously chic'.

"We collaborated with Gillian Anderson on a custom gown for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. Gillian wears an ivory wool silk structure cady corset gown with custom embroidery. Made entirely in New York City, the embroidery was crafted in the garment district and the gown was assembled at the in-house studio. Each motif took approximately 3.5 hours to embroider," Gabriela revealed.

The dress was an undeniable fan favourite as many fashion critics complemented the style and agreed that Gillian was one of the best dressed at the event.

However, some were a little confused by the raw hem on the dress and felt that it looked somewhat unfinished. One commenter asked Gabriela on social media, "Can you explain the unfinished hem from the design perspective ? Would love to hear from you - since I wasn’t loving this take, and would appreciate your intention behind it. ( huge fan of yours ) ❤️"

The designer responded simply by saying, "we like it raw." The designer evidently liked the threads trailing from the hem look and although some commenters weren't entirely fans, it was certainly a unique finish to the impressive dress.