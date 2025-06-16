Gillian Anderson has given this summer's 'ice cream manicure' her seal of approval

If you're looking for the perfect sheer and chic manicure to make your summer signature, behold: Gillian Anderson's ice cream nails...

As far as the 2025 nail trends go, milky and understated have been the main, long-running themes, and while summer is set to usher in some vibrant looks - like sorbet nails and punchy peach shades, one subtle design is already topping the list. Dubbed the 'ice-cream manicure,' this particular design combines a soft, pink base with an ultra-subtle creamy ombre-like French tip, and so far, it's proving very popular, especially on the red carpet.

In fact, Gillian Anderson sported the look at Cannes, solidifying it in our minds as the ultimate elevated manicure for the summer season.

The Gillian Anderson-approved summer manicure to request

Ice-cream nails are the latest iteration of a milky manicure currently making waves, following the rise of soap nails and popular spring nail colour, Lavender Milk. Its creamy look makes it very versatile, but its delicate, gradient tip also offers a slight elevation on block neutral nails.

The finish is classy, especially if you pair it with an almond nail shape and from the looks of it, that's exactly what Gillian Anderson did at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Sharing an Instagram carousel including behind-the-scenes snaps of Anderson getting red carpet-ready, nail artist Chiara Ballisai also treated us to a few up-close pictures of her chic manicure.

As we can see, the base colour is a pink, sheer nail polish, which then appears to transition subtly into an almost undetectably creamy-white tip. The pairing is very natural, while the choice of almond nails adds an extra touch of elegance, making it ideal for summery occasions or when you just want an expensive-looking manicure. That said, this sheer style will also look very chic on neat short nails.

Recreate Gillian Anderson's manicure

While Anderson's nail artist didn't share the exact polish shades behind the look, we do know that Joonbyrd handcare products were used to hydrate and prep the star's hands.

So, we've not only rounded up two nail polishes that are perfect for recreating this design, but also a few of the brand's best-selling hand treatments, to enhance your at-home manicure.