Gillian Anderson rocks a 'vulva dress' with a bold slicked back hairstyle for the 2024 Golden Globes

For the 2024 Golden Globes, Gillian Anderson stunned in a cream strapless gown, and fans are saying that the subtle pattern on her dress looks like 'vulvas.'

The 2024 Golden Globes are officially a "go," with stars lining the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills to celebrate this year's best movies and TV shows. Among the nominees for the Golden Globes this year are some of our favourite women, like Julianne Moore, who is wearing a flawless red gown for the evening, for May December. As well, some of our other favourite women are walking the red carpet to join in the entertainment gala - including Gillian Anderson.

The 55-year-old star of shows like The Crown and Sex Education struck a fab pose on the Golden Globes 2024 red carpet in an eggshell-hued strapless gown, which featured an A-line silhouette and just was truly a marvel of a dress. But it wasn't just her beauty that fans were keeping a keen eye on...

Yes, the rumours are true, Gillian Anderson rocked a 'vulva' dress for the Golden Globes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The strapless gown featured a very subtle, lighter cream colour print that is barely visible unless you look closely.

"A moment of silence for who hasn’t notice the vulvas in her dress yet," one person tweeted on X, with a zoomed in picture of the dress.

are those vulvas on gillian anderson’s dress… i love her so much #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/FIkNYN6Q4aJanuary 7, 2024 See more

While the pattern is barely visible, it is apparently visible enough for fans on the internet to notice.

In fact, Gillian confirmed in an interview on the red carpet that this choice was intentional. She explained to Deadline that the gown is designed by Gabriella Hearst, "and it has vaginas on it."

When asked by the interviewer why she chose a dress with female anatomy on it, she cheekily replied, "Oh, for so many reasons... it's brand appropriate."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nevertheless, the award-winning actress looked absolutely incredible, and we couldn't look past the other elements of her red carpet ensemble.

To pair with her glamorous and cheeky red carpet gown, she selected a sparkling diamond necklace, which featured an opulent pink gem in the centre, pulling out the subtle pink undertones of her dress. Similarly, she wore a pair of matching dangling earrings that added so much elegance to the look.

We also are totally enamored by the circular maroon hand bag she's sporting for the event, which adds a nice darker contrast to the ballerina-pink vibes of the rest of her look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In what is perhaps the most glamorous, non-sapphic piece of her 2024 Golden Globes look, she rocked a chic blowout hairstyle - with her hair slicked back and pulled away from her face in the front, but cascading down her back behind her.

Fans agreed that the X Files star looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet.

"looking like the goddess that she is," one fan tweeted about her strapless Golden Globes gown.