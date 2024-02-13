Gillian Anderson's super short bob and brown eyes in new Scoop trailer are blowing fans' minds

Gillian Anderson's transformation into Emily Maitlis for Scoop has shocked and delighted fans who can't believe how much the star has changed in look for the role.

A trailer has just been released for Netflix's latest drama Scoop which looks at Newsnight's infamous interview between Prince Andrew and BBC journalist Emily Maitlis. Fans have been amazed by Billie Piper's portrayal of Sam McAlister and even more so by Gillian Anderson's ultra-short bob as she transformed into Emily Maitlis..

"Gillian with brown eyes, omg," said one commenter. "How good does Gillian look as Emily Maitlis!?" said another.

A third commented, "Anything with Gillian and Keeley in I have to watch. This looks amazing and credit to the makeup and hair department as well!"

Another added, "Wow, Gillian looks exactly like Emily❤️"

(Image credit: Netflix)

Emily Maitlis had a blonde French bob look at the time of the interview which was the inspiration for Gillian's look. Although the interview took place several years ago, Emily's hairstyle is completely on trend as a look today and this blonde side-parted bob is one of the top 2024 hair trends.

The journalist also has brown eyes which is why Gillian wore brown contact lenses for this character look, along with dark eye makeup.

Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC's Most Shocking Interviews by Sam McAlister £7.79 | Amazon Written by TV producer Sam McAlister, her book details how she secured the Prince Andrew interview in 2019 which became one of the most explosive interviews in BBC history.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The costume department also nailed some of the iconic looks that we've seen Emily Maitlis in over the years. This included the grey buttoned blazer and black trouser combo that she wore in the Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew. This teamed with her hair and makeup look really brought the character to life, and has been complimented by the real people involved in this interview.

The real Emily Maitlis (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to the Telegraph, Sam McAlister, the producer of Newsnight at the time complimented Gillian's transformation in the film, calling it 'astonishing'.

"It felt like being there with Emily," Sam said. "Everything about her physicality and her performance is on the money. They have a similar intellect as well. Emily is very methodical. She worked very hard on every interview; she trains, she studies. And my impression of Gillian was exactly the same. She was studying the material, she was studying Emily, and she was working on that project in an intellectual way as well as a dramatic way."

(Image credit: Netflix)

Alongside Gillian Anderson, the show also stars; Keeley Hawes, Billie Piper, and Rufus Sewell who all play the real-life people involved in the infamous Newsnight interview that caused chaos for the Royal Family.

The movie is based on the book of the same name by Sam McAlister which details all the behind-the-scenes details about the preparation and conversations that went into securing such a high-profile interview with a member of the royal family at Buckingham Palace about such a prolific sexual abuse scandal.

Scoop is set to be released on Netflix on April 5th 2024.