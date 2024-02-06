Here's what you need to know about Sam McAlister in Scoop, played by Billie Piper in the new Netflix series.

On February 5th, brand new images of Netflix's film Scoop were released as the streaming platform teased the upcoming movie about the famous 2019 BBC interview between Prince Andrew and journalist, Emily Maitlis. Although the platform has yet to reveal when the show will be released, fans are already excited about this upcoming documentary and keen to know more about some cast members and their real-life counterparts. In particular, who is the real Sam McAlister in Scoop? Here's what you need to know...

Who is Sam McAlister in Scoop?

Sam McAlister in Scoop is played by the actress Billie Piper who is best known for her role as Rose in Doctor Who and as Suzie in I Hate Suzie. In the upcoming movie, Billie will play Sam McAlister, the former TV producer who worked on BCC Newsnight and secured the interview between Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew.

Sam was a trained barrister before she came to BBC Newsnight as a TV Producer. She ultimately left her role at the BBC to write her book, which the Netflix show took its name and inspiration from.

(Image credit: Netflix)

In July 2022, Sam released an autobiography titled Scoops that covered the famous Newsnight episode about Prince Andrew's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. The book also looks at other interviews including exclusives with: Stormy Daniels, Steven Seagal, Mel Greig and Julian Assange.

Since writing her book and leaving her TV career behind, Sam is now a Visiting Senior Fellow at LSE Law and a keynote speaker at JLA Speaker Bureau. She also has a TedX Talk when she spoke about her personal recollection of the Prince Andrew Newsnight interview.

Sam spoke to The Telegraph about her excitement when it came to the Netflix series. "It’s rare that you see a representation of women, all in their 40s and 50s. This is an opportunity to see hard-working women behind the scenes at every stage," she said.

The real Sam McAlister in 2021 at the 30th Women In Film & Television Awards (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It felt like being there with Emily," said Sam about Gillian Anderson's performance at Emily Maitlis. "Everything about her physicality and her performance is on the money. They have a similar intellect as well. Emily is very methodical. She worked very hard on every interview; she trains, she studies. And my impression of Gillian was exactly the same. She was studying the material, she was studying Emily, and she was working on that project in an intellectual way as well as a dramatic way."