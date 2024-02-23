The Regime: How to watch the new Kate Winslet series and what's it all about?

The Regime starring Kate Winslet is coming soon and it's set to be big - here's what you need to know about the upcoming series.

The Regime is a new upcoming series from HBO and Sky Atlantic that stars Kate Winslet as Chancellor Elena Vernham, the dictator of a fictional European autocracy who spirals out of control as her power begins to slip. The trailer looks simply incredible and it'll no doubt be the perfect show to indulge in for Kate Winslet fans if they've finished I am Ruth and are still waiting for Mare of Eastown season 2.

What is The Regime about?

The Regime is a brand-new series from the creators of Succession that has been described as a political-satire comedy-drama series. The official synopsis reads, "The darkly comedic six-episode series tells the story of life within the walls of a modern authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel."

"After not leaving the palace for quite some time, Chancellor Elena Vernham (Kate Winslet) has grown increasingly paranoid and unstable when she turns to a volatile soldier, Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts), as an unlikely confidant. As Zubak’s influence over the chancellor continues to grow, Elena’s attempts to expand her power eventually result in both the palace and the country fracturing around her."

How to watch The Regime in the UK

The Regime will be available to view on Sky Atlantic in April for UK customers. However, US viewers will be able to view the series from Sunday, March 3 as the first episode will air at 9pm on HBO and stream on HBOMax.

How many episodes will there be of The Regime?

The Regime has six episodes in total. The first episode is titled 'Memorial' and the second episode is titled 'The Founding'. The first episode will be released in the US on HBO on Sunday, March 3rd and will be released every Sunday night at 9pm until April 7th.

Cast of The Regime

The Regime is set to star Kate Winslet as Elena Vernham. The cast will also include, Matthias Schoenaerts (Red Sparrow, Far From the Madding Crowd) as Corporal Herbert Zubak, and Guillaume Gallienne (Me, Myself, and Mum) as the chancellor's husband.

Andrea Riseborough (Birdman, Alice & Jack) as the Palace Manager, the chancellor's right-hand woman and chief minister, Martha Plimpton (Raising Hope) plays the U. S. Secretary of State, and Hugh Grant (Wonka, Notting Hill) as the Leader of the Opposition.