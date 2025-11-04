Victoria Beckham offers her take on the classic little black dress, and these are the smart styling tips to take away
This silhouette is always chic and flattering
Victoria Beckham looked polished and proud as she stood next to husband David at Windsor Castle today. The couple were both in attendance as David received a Knighthood, honoured for his services to sport and charity. The couple looked suitably attired, with David in a smart grey three-piece suit, and Victoria in a sharply tailored black dress from her own label.
We're used to Victoria serving up some serious styling inspiration, and her take on the timeless LBD (little black dress) is a lesson in subtle cutting techniques that create a flattering silhouette that you can inject into your own autumn capsule wardrobe today.
Somewhat of a style signature for Victoria Beckham's own brand, the designer's standout dress silhouette features a ruched middle that gently glides over midriffs. This gathering technique is spotted here, on Victoria's black dress, and it's the perfect shaping style for flattering curves.
Victoria Beckham's LBD is a masterclass in flattering silhouettes
The midi-length dress features a pencil-like silhouette, with seam detailing to create a figure-hugging fit. With a slightly fish-tailed, asymmetric hemline, the draped fabric at the sleeve head adds detail to the top half of the dress, balancing out the fluted hem and adding flattering width across the bust, for a fuller shape.
Going bare-armed, Victoria was lucky with a slightly balmy November day that was largely drizzle-free, and the former Spice Girl completed her look with a pair of black, patent croc-style court shoes.
A dress from the star's own line, we can't find the exact match, and Victoria may have created a one-off design for herself, based on her collection's guiding principles. And while the LBD never goes out of fashion, as we head into the festive season, this is a dress style you can rely on to see you through multiple events, simply changing your accessories to keep your look feeling fresh.
Get the look
Black dresses come in so many guises, but it is the drapery and the ruched detailing that are our key takeaway from Victoria's design. A silhouette the designer has leaned into heavily across her collection, this shape fits and flatters, showing off a waistline and skimming hips and thighs.
Taking drapery to the next level, this jersey high-neck design uses gathering across the waist, hips and thighs for a slinky fit that is sure to turn heads. Keep things fitted with black tights and boots, or opt for a pair of high court shoes and sparkly earrings to make this design party-ready.
With a similar length hemline, this draped black dress has an almost t-shirt-like silhouette. The slit ensures it's easy to walk in, while the gentle ruching throughout offers a flattering but relaxed fit. Team this one with boots and a chunky cardigan, or with trainers for a more laidback feel.
When it comes to timeless style, few are as inspirational as Victoria Beckham, and this all black outfit really delivers in the style stakes. As we head into party season, if you get just one dress, make it a little black dress, as this look never dates and can easily be reinvented again and again, maxing out its cost-per-wear with ease.
Take style notes from Victoria and look for a black dress that uses flattering draping through the waist area, to nip in your middle, glide over midriffs and flatter thighs and hips. The more draping, the better, as this chic technique of fabric manipulation softens any look.
Whether you opt for a pencil silhouette or an A-line design, this draped aspect is really what you want to hone in on, and the level of arm coverage should also be chosen according to your personal taste. So as you head into party season, remember, you don't need to overcomplicate it.
