We’ve found the exact bracelet Victoria Beckham is wearing in the trailer for her new documentary – and it’s surprisingly affordable

There’s a lot to take away from the trailer Netflix just released for Victoria Beckham’s upcoming tell-all documentary. But amidst all the throwback snaps of her in her WAG days and the candid interviews we’re sure will make us cry when the doc is released next month, it was Victoria’s jewellery that we couldn’t take our eyes off.

Specifically, it was her simple silver chain bracelet that caught our attention. Sleek and subtle in its elegance, we were getting prepared to part with a significant sum to get her look. But it turns out that this luxe jewellery piece is from the high-street.

Astrid & Miyu’s Marylebone Chain Bracelet in Solid White Gold retails for £160 online and is available in both Victoria’s choice of 9k white gold, as well as a 9k yellow gold option – but whichever metal you choose, you’ll want to act fast as it’s selling fast.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Shop Victoria Beckham’s high-street bracelet

Astrid & Miyu Marylebone Chain Bracelet in Solid White Gold £160 at Astrid & Miyu

Shop Lookalikes For Victoria Beckham's Chain Bracelet

Missoma Lucy Williams Horizon Link Chain Bracelet £79 at Missoma Emulating the dainty chain link look of Victoria's bracelet perfectly, this sterling silver piece from Missoma is an affordable jewellery buy that's just as striking. Rectangular-shaped links give it the same unique flair as Victoria's piece, while also keeping the look subtle and understated for easy everyday wear. Monica Vinader Barrel Station Chain Bracelet £50 at Selfridges Perfectly minimal, this Monica Vinader bracelet is made up of a combination of chain links and small beads for a subtle textured look that echoes Victoria's chosen design. Layer this piece in a stack, or alongside a statement bracelet like Victoria did for a statement finish. Missoma Savi Asymmetric Square Snake Chain Bracelet £75 at Missoma In place of elegant chain links, you get a sleek and minimal look with the delicate snake chain of this bracelet. The twisted style is engraved for a textured finish that can be paired effortlessly with any of your current jewellery favourites.

Victoria has had the bracelet since 2023, following a Beckham family appointment at the Astrid & Miyu store, where she picked up the bracelet and had it welded to her wrist as a piece of permanent jewellery.

It is now available to buy online with a lobster clasp that does nothing to diminish the sleek style of the thin, barely-there look of the chain.

Victoria wore hers alongside a thick tennis-style bracelet, which was dotted with diamonds. Next to this, the Marylebone Chain stood its ground, complementing its more dramatic neighbour.

It just goes to prove that whether you’re a fan of minimalistic accessories like Victoria is, or you enjoy the more maximalist look of layered jewellery stacks, a simple and subtle bracelet like Victoria’s Marylebone Chain is sure to enhance and elevate your jewellery collection.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors