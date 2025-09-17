'I desperately wanted to be liked' - Victoria Beckham tears up in first trailer for new Netflix documentary

Victoria Beckham is one of those figures that many of us probably have formed an idea of in our heads - but her new Netflix documentary is here to flip the script on what we thought we knew. The platform has just dropped the first trailer for the new Victoria Beckham documentary, due to release on 9th October.

It's no surprise it's already got everyone talking, but the subject of said discussions, we have to admit, is not what we were expecting. The short teaser includes some candid clips of Victoria opening up, and some shocking admissions about her childhood that definitely took us by surprise.

"That un-cool kid at school, that's awkward, that was me," she candidly revealed. "But I desperately wanted to be liked, have a sense of worth."

The honest admission seems a world away from what many people, including us, might well have always presumed is an extremely confident fashionista. But showing there are more sides to her than that "miserable cow who never smiles" was clearly the point. "I do, don't be shocked", she says, before proving her point and beaming.

The designer and former Spice Girl also posed the trailer on her personal Instagram account, where she went into more detail about what she hopes people will take away from the new eponymous series.

She declared, "I think there’s real strength in vulnerability, and that’s really what this documentary is about from the Spice Girls, to the highs and the inevitable lows that have shaped me along the way."

The designer added, "I have never forgotten where I came from…. I’m so excited to give people a glimpse behind the scenes of the businesses I’ve been building for the past two decades and celebrate the remarkable people who bring it all to life. I’m endlessly thankful for them and excited for all that’s still to come.”

The three-part documentary focuses on various aspects of her life, but this first drop trailer focuses primarily on her journey from pop star to fashion mogul. Talking about the move, Victoria goes some way to explaining how difficult it was, how so many doubted her ability, how it put her "millions in the red", and becomes visibly emotional when saying, "it has taken so long to get to this point".

Family also clearly means the world to her, as Victoria goes on to reflect in the closing stages of the trailer on how she wants her "kids and David to be proud" of her. Clips of family holidays also shine a light on the real Victoria and she had another tearful moment as husband David Beckham made it clear in no uncertain terms that he will always be exceptionally proud of her achievements.

"You could make a cheese and ham toasted sandwich and we'd be proud of you," he said, to which she replied, "Let's be honest, I couldn't actually make a cheese sandwich very well."

Although small, this comment once again highlights Victoria's sense of humour; that she's not afraid to poke fun at herself despite what some might think. Kudos to Netflix and the editing of this piece as the 95 second trailer is enough to make anyone - Victoria Beckham fan or not - want to see more.

The Victoria Beckham docuseries premiers on 9th Oct on Netflix.