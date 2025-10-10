Siân Brooke uses these clever stylish hacks to master how to wear bright coloured trousers

Rich, deep shades tend to dominate our autumn capsule wardrobes, with hues of burgundy, mocha and warm neutrals the perfect cosy tones for the season. But if the autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2025 have taught us anything, it’s that incorporating brighter colours into our seasonal looks is a surefire way of inducing some dopamine dressing.

Still, they can feel daunting to style. That’s why we knew we’d found the ideal outfit formula for bold autumn outfit ideas in Siân Brooke’s bright green suit trousers ensemble, which makes wearing striking colours a breeze.

The Blue Lights actress stunned in an appearance on This Morning last week, with her green suit trousers catching the eye amidst the October gloom. But by pairing the bold colour with a bright white neutral shirt and matching her shoes to her blouse, she sandwiched the statement hue in the middle, which helped to tone down her whole look, making it feel instantly more wearable.

Get Siân's Look

Siân's Mint Velvet white petal detail shirt is currently out of stock, but it’s well worth signing up to be notified of its restock. With short puffed sleeves, a flattering, relaxed fit and the beautiful, almost 3D textured fabric, it’s a brilliant neutral piece to have on hand, especially when pulling together smart casual outfit ideas and more elevated looks. Despite its statement feel, the crisp white shade makes it versatile and ideal for pairing with bolder colours to help tone them down.

A pair of the best white trainers, like Siân’s simple leather pair, is another staple that makes styling bolder trousers super easy. They immediately inject a casual, laid-back feel to an outfit, and that’s not forgetting their versatility. Some of the best flat shoes to wear with dresses, as well as your favourite jeans and brighter trousers, too.

If you’re still feeling daunted by a colour as bright as the green of Siân’s trousers, why not dip your toe into styling colour by trying out a pair of burgundy suit trousers? The deep red shade is almost a neutral, especially in autumn. Then you can branch out into new colours, with her outfit formula working for any tone you could think of, from pastel pinks to butter yellows and bold blue hues.