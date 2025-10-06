Nicole Kidman makes first public outing since divorce announcement - her timeless black dress was the epitome of sophistication
The iconic actor attended the amfAR Dallas event in Texas and wore an outfit that was sensational in its simplicity
Ever since the news first broke that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban had separated after 19 years of marriage, the couple have rarely been out of the headlines. The actor went on to file for divorce on 30th September and Nicole just made her first major public appearance since doing so at the amfAR Dallas gala in Texas on 4th October.
Stepping out on the - in this case, grey carpet - she was the picture of sophistication in a maxi-length black dress. Nicole proved that a little black dress is the ultimate fashion failsafe with this outfit, as there’s something about its simplicity that never fails to look elegant.
That’s why so many of us will already have one in our autumn capsule wardrobe ahead of party season. Nicole Kidman’s gown was floor length without being ballgown-esque thanks to its flowing, fitted silhouette.
Featuring elbow-length billowy puffed sleeves and a keyhole detail at the neckline, this dress has such a gorgeous drape to it. The design also comes in mustard yellow and there is a wide self-tie belt to add definition. On a colder day wear with knee high boots and a long coat.
The Julieta dress from Phase Eight has an understated and sophisticated feel. It's designed with ruffle detailing framing the feminine V-neckline and also comes with a covered belt. Made from a breathable linen blend, you can go as bright or as neutral as you like with accessories.
With party season edging closer this is exactly the kind of bag you'll find plenty of uses for. The shoulder bag design means you can sling it on and be hands-free and it's big enough for all your essentials without being bulky. The gold metal detail on one side makes it feel more glamorous too.
The straps lay slightly off-shoulder, which worked well with the sweetheart neckline. This is a style that’s so often overlooked in favour of rounded or square-neck designs. However, a sweetheart-neck dress frames your decolletage beautifully and feels a little dressier and classic.
Because of the floor-skimming length of the actor’s frock we didn’t get a glimpse of her shoes of choice for the evening. Given how pared-back Nicole went with all other aspects of her look, though, I would predict that she went for plain black heels.
The only accessory she wore was a glimmering silver necklace and she wore her strawberry-blonde hair loose and straight around her shoulders. The beauty of an LBD lies in its versatility, as you can style them with so many different tones, confident in the knowledge it will work every time.
Vibrant shoes and bags will really pop against a black dress if you want to go for a more statement date night outfit or special occasion ensemble. Alternatively, leaning into the timelessness of a black dress like Nicole did and keeping to a neutral, minimal colour palette looks chic and takes very little styling fuss.
Metallics complement black outfits and will bring a dressier edge without being overly bold. You can also layer a black longline coat or blazer over an LBD to make it work for autumn/winter. As gala outfits go, Nicole Kidman’s was low-key and it was a very appropriate choice for this event.
The proceeds of the gala will go to benefit amfAR’s mission to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic through innovative research. The actor took to the stage and delivered a speech as she presented Yellowstone creator, Taylor Sheridan, with the Award of Inspiration.
It was lovely to see her at this event, which was held at a private residence just four days after it was reported that she’d filed for divorce from musician Keith in a Tennessee court, citing irreconcilable differences. Prior to this, it was alleged that they had separated.
The couple tied the knot in June 2006 and have two daughters together, Sunday Rose (17) and Faith Margaret (14), whilst Nicole is also mum to Connor and Isabella from her first marriage to actor Tom Cruise.
