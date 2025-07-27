Retro high-top trainers are back for 2025, and Myleene Klass' new favourite footwear will do the trick

In the past, when it came to trend-ticking footwear, it was all about high heels and fancy flats, but thankfully, the last few years have seen the humble trainer make the move from gym bag essential to everyday style statement. They can be used to finish everything from a printed midi dress to your best wide-leg jeans, and there are loads of trainer trends 2025 to choose from.

You're spoilt for choice when it comes to finding your best white trainers right now, as there are hundreds of options available that will look good while feeling great to wear. If you are on the hunt for a new pair, take note from Myleene Klass, who shared a snap on Instagram wearing a sunny day ensemble which included her box-fresh Skechers high-tops. The star wore a Hunkemoller scallop-edge bikini and a baseball cap, and used her supportive sneakers to finish her look and add a sporty spin.

Myleene’s ankle-high pair will make a wise addition to your wardrobe, as the fresh and fuss-free design will work with just about any outfit while looking after your feet, so you’ll get plenty of wear out of them.

This style is clearly Myleene's new favourite, as she posted another photo of herself wearing the same high-top trainers earlier this month. I haven't stopped thinking about them since, which must be a sign from the universe telling me to buy them!

Adidas Hoops 4.0 Mid Shoes £60 at Adidas A minimal white pair like these will sit easily with even the loudest of prints so you can wear on repeat. Vans SK8-Hi trainers in white £56 (was £80) at Asos This vintage inspired pair will look great with wide leg denim and theres a black colour option too. Converse Platform Lift Chuck Taylor Leather High Trainers £90 at Converse The thicker sole on these sneakers adds some extra height without putting any pressure on your feet. If you're not convinced by high-tops, check out our Converse low top review here.

When it comes to styling options, you really can wear your high-top trainers with anything you like. A fresh white pair will sit well with everything from a boho maxi dress to a tailored co-ord, and they will add a cool and casual spin to your look while looking after your soles.

The key to keeping your trainers looking chic and polished is to make sure they stay as pristine and clear from dirt as possible. It's easier than you might think to remove stains, too - you can find out how to maintain them with our guide on how to clean white shoes.