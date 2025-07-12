Mirka Federer aced Wimbledon whites in the designer summer dress of dreams

Mirka Federer's designer white dress at Wimbledon is one of the standout style picks of this year's tennis at SW19.

We've been treated to a whole host of stand-out Wimbledon fashion moments over the past couple of weeks, and one we're taking particular note of is Mirka's.

Easily taking the ticket as one of the best summer dresses we've seen this season, the Swiss tennis pro effortlessly blended classic with contemporary in Valentino's Embroidered Compact Poplin Midi Dress.

In the bright white Broderie piece, Mirka was easy to spot as she took her seat in the Royal Box of Centre Court on day eight of the tournament and we immediatly fell in love with the intricate embroidery on the bodice of her A-line midi.

A sophisticated and modest take on the daring cutout trend, this Valentino piece is ideal for any events that, like Wimbledon, call for a summer-ready, elevated dress code.

(Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

LK Bennett Grace White Cotton Embroidered Lace Panel Bib Dress £124 (was £249) at LK Bennett This LK Bennett dress is a great alternative to Mirka's Valentino piece, with the same striking yet modest floral cutout detail on top and a similar sharp collar. Phase Eight Carlotta Linen Dress £95 (was £139) at Phase Eight This beautiful, floating dress is a new addition to the Phase Eight sale, so you might want to grab it quickly! We love the flattering tie-waist detail. Sarta Elodie Cotton Fitted Midi Shirt Dress £39 (was £69) at Debenhams A subtle Broderie Anglaise pattern brings a feminine and flirty feel to this romantic summer midi.

Simple sleeves, a high-sitting collar, and a cinched-in waist created a beautiful silhouette for Mirka's look. It's simple, tailored to perfection, and the A-line skirt boasts beautifully flowing movement.

woman&home's Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum, is all for gorgeous white frocks like Mirka's when it comes to a day at the tennis, and said, "When it comes to the best summer dresses, nothing beats a crisp white shirt. Suitable for all kinds of sunny moments, from what to wear to Wimbledon, to warm-weather office attire, a tailored shirt dress is polished and bright for the season ahead.

"To draw attention to your waist, look for fit and flare silhouettes, or designs that feature a self-tie fabric belt to help highlight hourglass curves."

(Image credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/ Contributor Editorial/Getty Images)

Showing us exactly how to style whichever white midi dress we have in our summer capsule wardrobe, Mirka added a selection of simple accessories to her look.

A thin nude-toned belt was a great addition to highlight the waistline of the dress, with a simple bow detail adding to the ultra-feminine feel of the floral cutouts.

(Image credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

For a brief moment, we caught a glimpse of Mirka wearing a chic summer-ready cardigan from Chanel's Spring/Summer 2015 collection.

Finishing off her outfit, Mirka added a splash of unexpected metallic colour to her outfit by carrying a gold crossbody bag, which layered on the fun and brought some subtle shimmer into her sophisticated look.