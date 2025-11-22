It's rain jacket weather, and I think I've found the one that balances style and practicality to perfection
Gloomy skies and drizzly days just got better with this elegant rain jacket
While the sudden blast of snow last week was chillingly unpleasant, at least the sight of snowflakes falling is a gentle and cosy reminder that Christmas is on its way, but the wet weather unfortunately brings no such joy; but it does require some serious weather proofing.
A waterproof jacket is a must in wet weather, and when layered, can work well for snowy days too. Although I own lots of coats, most are smart wool styles that look chic but definitely wouldn’t hold up in a sudden downpour, or lighter-weight macs like my Rains 12010 Short Waterproof Jacket, which will keep me dry brilliantly but won’t feel particularly cosy during a chilly school run.
But I think I’ve found a practical and stylish answer to the wet and snowy weather we're seeing right now, in the form of the M&S Stormwear Funnel Neck Utility Parka. After lots of browsing, this one really jumped out at me as it seemed to tick all of my seasonal shopping boxes. Warm, rainproof, and with plenty of handy pockets, the design has a modern and sporty aesthetic that feels a little bit cooler than most other waterproof jackets I've seen.
Shop the Coat
This one really is the perfect balance between practical and chic. I like the sportier, loose fit take on the traditional parka style, but it still feels very wearable for everyday. It's available in sizes XS-XL and it's currently on offer, making it one to snap up. This beige hue will work all through the spring too.
Shop Similar Coats
When it comes to best British clothing brands that you can trust, Barbour is up there with the best for outdoorsy wear, and this one comes with a handy detachable hood to switch up the look a little too.
So we know that the Marks and Spencer coats with the brand's trademarked 'Stormwear' look good, but what about the technical stuff?
The well-designed piece is filled with winter-ready and handy details that make it useful as well as stylish. Crafted from a crisp cotton fabric that won't squeak when you move or feel sweaty to wear, it's coated in the brand's Stormwear technology, which promises to keep the wind and rain out.
It has an oversized fit, but the drawstring at the hem means you can adjust to pull in and add some definition if you fancy, and there are two very handy patch pockets at the front to keep your essentials safe. I also like the high funnel neck and hood combination, as it'll be snug without being overly cumbersome to wear.
I adore the soft caramel colour, as it feels fresh and uplifting compared to traditional wintery black and navy tones, and it's a hue that will be easy to style. The warm beige will buddy up well with most of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, including rich chocolate brown, powdery grey and auburn, and the neutral hue will also team nicely with prints and brighter colours. I will be able to sling it over any outfit as I'm rushing out the door, knowing it looks as chic as can be.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
