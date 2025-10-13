We're shopping the M&S: Dress the Nation winner Casey's gold draped dress now available online
The M&S: Dress The Nation contestant's winning piece is the ultimate party-season staple
M&S: Dress the Nation set out to discover the UK’s next great designers, and contestants have created some standout fashion looks over the past weeks. Last night's finale saw Casey win the competition with her breathtaking design that you can now buy for yourself at M&S.
Casey’s winning look is a gold-draped metallic dress that embodies everything we love about elevated eveningwear – glamorous, bold, and surprisingly flattering. It's cut from high-shine metallic satin and features a beautiful front draping that gives it a dramatic silhouette, and that makes it one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy, too.
Now available at M&S, the arrival of this dress couldn't be more well-timed with party season just around the corner. We'd reccomend you add this to your autumn capsule wardrobe before sizes sell out. Whether you're heading to a black-tie event, a winter wedding, or simply looking for a date night outfit, this dress does it all.
In the final episode of M&S: Dress the Nation, the three remaining contestants, Casey, Richie and Bailey, unveiled their collection in a catwalk showcase. The judging panel included Lisa Illis, M&S's Head of womenswear design, and Mitch Hughes, director of M&S Man.
Shop the Dress & Similar Styles
Casey's Design
You can't go wrong adding a gold statement dress to your wardrobe during the cooler season. This style features contemporary draping, and a gold metallic material that make it feel extremely high-end.
Casey's Metallic Draped Mini Dress works for plenty of occasions, layer over the top a black blazer or faux-fur jacket, and it instantly feels more relaxed for dining out or date nights. It's also effortlessly on-trend; we've seen draped occasionwear making a strong appearance as part of the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025.
With its flattering silhouette, luxurious finish, and stylish draping, this dress is worth shopping for. Whether you’re heading to a special occasion or simply planning your partywear for the festive season ahead, Casey’s winning design is worth considering.
This year, M&S: Dress the Nation was presented by AJ Odudu and Veron Kay. The series, aimed at fashion and design lovers, was watched by eight million people last year, and this year it returned by popular demand, and we hope it will return in 2026.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
