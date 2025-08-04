'What a role model' - Kelly Brook's cream bikini nails Italian summer style as fans applaud her for 'refreshing' photo

Kelly Brook shared an ultra glamorous update on her Italian summer holiday, posing in a timeless cream bikini.

Taking to Instagram, the radio host and model uploaded a snap in which she can be seen basking in the sun during a trip to Latina in Italy with husband Jeremy Parisi.

Proving that swimsuits for large busts can be classic and chic while offering support and coverage in the right places, Kelly wore a gorgeous creamy two-piece by Fantasie for the image, which she captioned, "Italian Summers!!! Made the Hubby take some pictures of me."

Fantasie is one of the best swimsuit brands out there if you have a larger chest and struggle to find swimsuits and bikinis that you love and that fit just right. The label offers pieces to fit D cups and above - with a focus on flattering, comfortable styles.

Kelly, who has long been vocal about embracing her curves and her natural figure, prompted plenty of supportive comments from fans with her holiday shots, as many praised her for providing a 'refreshing' perspective on her body.

"Beautiful. Thank you for normalising a woman's body, what a role model," one follower wrote.

"Such a great inspiration for us bigger busted girls! Love it," another penned, while a third added, "This should be the role model for young girls out there. You are absolutely stunning."

"You look absolutely incredible!! It is so refreshing to see a beautiful woman with great curves - gives me confidence to get my bikini on," one more commenter said.

Kelly has been open about the fact that she is all for embracing the way her body is changing as she gets older.

Speaking to OK!, she explained that feeling good about herself comes from focusing on her health and having a positive outlook on the way her figure looks, even if it isn't always easy.

"I’m just trying to embrace the changes as I get older. I’m not trying to hold on to the body of my 21-year-old self, I’ve got to embrace that it’s different. It’s tricky though, I was trying a dress on in a shop the other day and, you know, 20 years ago I’d be able to put anything on and feel fabulous," Kelly, who has made running and healthy eating a pivotal part of her life, said.

"But now my boobs aren’t as high as they once were, I’ve got fat rolls on my back, and this and that - but I just embrace it.

"I do think we can be too hard on ourselves though. I’ve learned, especially training for the London Marathon, I just want to be fit and strong. I’m no longer into looking a certain way. I just want my body to work and be able to do amazing things."