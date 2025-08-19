Elegant as always! Kate Garraway's dainty polka dot tea dress is the prettiest way to wear red

The Good Morning Britain presenter just stepped out in summery polka dots and proved bright colours don't have to be daunting

If you thought the time for fun summer dresses was over, think again! It might be a lot less sunny this August, but it’s still warm and you can definitely get away with wearing your favourite pieces for a little while longer. Bright colours work especially well for this season and Kate Garraway has just made cherry red look unbelievably elegant.

The Good Morning Britain star showcased one of the best British clothing brands, Finery London, with her delicate polka dot frock, styled by Debbie Harper. Affordable and with a vintage-inspired tea dress shape, the Nieve design falls to midi length and has short sleeves and a V-neckline.

In an inspired move by Finery London, it’s made from crease-free crepe fabric and who doesn’t love a dress that you don’t have to iron? There is gathering at the bust and a seam on the bodice for subtle shaping and to accentuate the waist.

Covered buttons are a refined addition and I love the combination of the vibrant red base tone with the micro white polka dot pattern. Red can be a daunting colour to wear for some people, but it’s actually remarkably easy to style as it works with other primary tones and neutrals.

The flowing, feminine silhouette of Kate Garraway’s dress mellows the brightness of the red and the spot print also broke up the block colour. Having the touch of white alongside the red means that white, ivory or cream accessories would have worked perfectly here, though Kate went for red slingback heels as another colour-coordinated option.

These were part of Next’s collaboration with Tabitha Simmons and the brogue design complemented the nostalgic tea dress. With a stiletto heel, pointed toe and scalloping on the strap, these shoes tied her look together and felt elevated.

Kate Garraway attends the TV Choice Awards 2025 at the Hilton Park Lane on February 10, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

White trainers or flat slip-on sandals would also look great if you wanted to make a polka dot dress outfit like hers a bit more casual and comfy for everyday. The beauty of spot patterns is that they aren’t only suited to special occasions or relaxed outings.

This is a print that works effortlessly for both, with a change of accessories, especially if you go for a more understated, smaller polka dot design. Black and navy polka dot frocks are always popular and very timeless, though Kate Garraway’s red one is something a little bit different and fun for summer.

As the weather gets cooler, there are many options you can wear over a dress to not only switch up your ensembles, but make them more autumn-appropriate. I’d personally go for a denim jacket - either white or blue - if I wanted to make my polka dot frock more low-key and to dress it up, I’d swap this for a classic black blazer instead.

Kate didn’t need another layer in the Good Morning Britain studio and wearing her dress without one meant that the scarlet tone really stood out. She’s a big fan of vivid hues for work and has regularly worn cherry red to present the show, including a Monsoon floral dress just a few weeks earlier.

