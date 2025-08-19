Elegant as always! Kate Garraway's dainty polka dot tea dress is the prettiest way to wear red

If you thought the time for fun summer dresses was over, think again! It might be a lot less sunny this August, but it’s still warm and you can definitely get away with wearing your favourite pieces for a little while longer. Bright colours work especially well for this season and Kate Garraway has just made cherry red look unbelievably elegant.

The Good Morning Britain star showcased one of the best British clothing brands, Finery London, with her delicate polka dot frock, styled by Debbie Harper. Affordable and with a vintage-inspired tea dress shape, the Nieve design falls to midi length and has short sleeves and a V-neckline.

In an inspired move by Finery London, it’s made from crease-free crepe fabric and who doesn’t love a dress that you don’t have to iron? There is gathering at the bust and a seam on the bodice for subtle shaping and to accentuate the waist.

Exact Match Finery London Nieve Red Polka Dot Dress £45 at Finery London Kate's affordable polka dot dress has such a stunning, vintage-inspired design. It's made from crease-free crepe fabric which also makes it a very easy-to-wear item and has short sleeves and button detailing on the neckline. There's gathering at the bust and the print is delicate. Same Pattern Finery London Sleeveless Midi Tea Dress £27.30 (Was £39) at Finery London If you love Kate's outfit but prefer a sleeveless dress for summer then you'll be pleased to learn that it also comes in this silhouette. The buttons running down the front are fabric-covered for a refined finish and the sweeping V-neckline is elegant. Exact Match Next x Tabitha Simmons Slingback Heels £105 at Next Available in three different colours, these brogue-style slingbacks from Next's collaboration with Tabitha Simmons pair perfectly with Kate's Finery London dress. From the scalloping to the bow, they feel very feminine and if you don't want to match them to your outfit, I'd go for neutral tones instead.

Shop More Polka Dots

Nobody's Child Black Polka Dot Midi Dress £69 at Nobody's Child This dress is a bolder take on a polka dot frock, with bigger spots covering the black base colour. There's a frill running along the bottom hem for a touch of drama and matching frills on the shoulders. These are balanced out by the crew neckline. Finery London Nat Polka Dot Trousers £39 at Finery London Crafted from lightweight viscose, the Nat trousers have a comfortable, elasticated waist, handy pockets and a wide-leg palazzo-style shape. The black and white colour combination is versatile and they come in regular and short lengths. M&S Lyocell Rich Polka Dot Midaxi Skirt £35 at M&S Although it's sold out in the 'petite' version, there are still plenty of sizes in the 'regular' and 'tall' lengths of this polka dot midaxi skirt. It's made from lyocell-rich material and has an A-line shape, with an elasticated high-rise waist.

Covered buttons are a refined addition and I love the combination of the vibrant red base tone with the micro white polka dot pattern. Red can be a daunting colour to wear for some people, but it’s actually remarkably easy to style as it works with other primary tones and neutrals.

The flowing, feminine silhouette of Kate Garraway’s dress mellows the brightness of the red and the spot print also broke up the block colour. Having the touch of white alongside the red means that white, ivory or cream accessories would have worked perfectly here, though Kate went for red slingback heels as another colour-coordinated option.

These were part of Next’s collaboration with Tabitha Simmons and the brogue design complemented the nostalgic tea dress. With a stiletto heel, pointed toe and scalloping on the strap, these shoes tied her look together and felt elevated.

(Image credit: Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

White trainers or flat slip-on sandals would also look great if you wanted to make a polka dot dress outfit like hers a bit more casual and comfy for everyday. The beauty of spot patterns is that they aren’t only suited to special occasions or relaxed outings.

This is a print that works effortlessly for both, with a change of accessories, especially if you go for a more understated, smaller polka dot design. Black and navy polka dot frocks are always popular and very timeless, though Kate Garraway’s red one is something a little bit different and fun for summer.

As the weather gets cooler, there are many options you can wear over a dress to not only switch up your ensembles, but make them more autumn-appropriate. I’d personally go for a denim jacket - either white or blue - if I wanted to make my polka dot frock more low-key and to dress it up, I’d swap this for a classic black blazer instead.

Kate didn’t need another layer in the Good Morning Britain studio and wearing her dress without one meant that the scarlet tone really stood out. She’s a big fan of vivid hues for work and has regularly worn cherry red to present the show, including a Monsoon floral dress just a few weeks earlier.