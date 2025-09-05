Julia Roberts' jeans and blazer might seem unassuming, but it's the only outfit formula you need for this time of year

Last week, Julia Roberts was the lucky one to wear the very first Versace look designed by new Chief Creative Officer, Dario Vitale. But it might not be quite as bold as you're imagining.

Versace is of course known for striking colours, Baroque prints and Medusa head logos, but when Julia stepped out at the Venice Film Festival, she wasn't wearing an extravagant red carpet dress. Instead, she was wearing a version of my go-to fall outfit.

You simply cannot go too far wrong with a crisp shirt worn with jeans and a blazer when the weather can't make up its mind. But what was really so good about this was the shapes and colours. I love the dark wash, high waist and long, straight leg on the denim. The oversized blazer feels very fresh for 2025, and the colors of that yellow and brown striped shirt? So chic. It's safe to say we've entered a new Versace era, and we're not the only fan - Amanda Seyfried asked to borrow the look, and voilà, it became an incredible moment that went viral for Dario's understated debut.

Just a few days later, Amanda wore the look in the same way as Julia, save for the slightly different shoes. The rolled back sleeves add to the laidback feel, and you can see the buckled belt even better on hers. She did a little Olsen twins-style hair tuck, too.

Both Julia and Amanda share the same stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, who is known for making sustainable red carpet choices with another of her high-profile clients, Cate Blanchett.

Stewart posted about the moment on Instagram, with the caption: "Thank you @juliaroberts for your generosity and sustainability 😉 Sharing is caring! ❤️ #AmandaSeyfried borrows Julia’s @versace photo call look for her own photo call. Thank you #DarioVitale".

We've all had that moment of seeing a friend's outfits and wanting to completely copy it head to toe, and of course, a lot of the comments on the stylist's post were hoping to borrow it for themselves!