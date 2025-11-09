Looking to add polish to double denim? Jennifer Lopez's jeans and a blazer combination is the fresh take we've been waiting for
Pairing simple separates together, JLo's savvy styling gave them the wow-factor
Double denim hasn't always had the best reputation, but its growth in popularity has certainly made it easier to style. But if you've been looking for ways to sharpen up your true blues, JLo's take on the co-ord, in the form of jeans and a blazer, has added real polish to this outfit formula.
The stylish star loves her jeans and is regularly spotted out and about in denim, and recently the singer opted for a straight-leg cut, which she styled with a denim shirt in a similar navy tone. The simple pieces looked great together, but it was JLo’s extra styling that really brought some wow factor.
The star added a tweed blazer and a directional black tie to her matchy-matchy ensemble, and it gave her relaxed get-up a much sharper spin. Love the look as much as I do? You can recreate the star's high-meets-low ensemble with the denim pieces below.
Shop the Look
Exact match
Jennifer has shown a lot of love for Ralph Lauren recently and this two tone denim shirt is a another hero piece from the designer. Wear with jeans like the star and you'll be all set.
When it comes to the best jeans for your body type, a straight leg style is universally flattering and this classic pair has just the right amount of stretch to keep them comfy to wear all day too.
The brighter blue hue of this one will look great layered under a colour-pop cardigan, or button it up and just let the collar peek out under a sweatshirt.
We can always rely on JLo for wardrobe inspiration, and this look can easily be copied for day-to-day wear. Her sharp blazer completely lifted and sharpened her twinning denim combination, and would look equally as stylish with powder grey trousers, a fitted dress or a camel-coloured skirt.
Find a blazer you love, and you can use it to reboot and sharpen up any outfit with minimal effort right now and for years to come.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
