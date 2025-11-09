Looking to add polish to double denim? Jennifer Lopez's jeans and a blazer combination is the fresh take we've been waiting for

Pairing simple separates together, JLo's savvy styling gave them the wow-factor

A HEADSHOT OF JENNIFER LOPEZ
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Double denim hasn't always had the best reputation, but its growth in popularity has certainly made it easier to style. But if you've been looking for ways to sharpen up your true blues, JLo's take on the co-ord, in the form of jeans and a blazer, has added real polish to this outfit formula.

The stylish star loves her jeans and is regularly spotted out and about in denim, and recently the singer opted for a straight-leg cut, which she styled with a denim shirt in a similar navy tone. The simple pieces looked great together, but it was JLo’s extra styling that really brought some wow factor.

jennifer lopez wearing double denim and a blazer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We can always rely on JLo for wardrobe inspiration, and this look can easily be copied for day-to-day wear. Her sharp blazer completely lifted and sharpened her twinning denim combination, and would look equally as stylish with powder grey trousers, a fitted dress or a camel-coloured skirt.

Find a blazer you love, and you can use it to reboot and sharpen up any outfit with minimal effort right now and for years to come.

