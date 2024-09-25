Jennifer Aniston’s leather trousers and chunky lace-up boots are the easy yet elevated alternative to jeans and trainers you might be missing
Jennifer Aniston showcased chic autumn/winter dressing at its best in 2018 and we'll be reaching for leather trousers and boots this season
Jennifer Aniston’s leather trousers and chunky lace-up boots are the easy yet elevated alternative to jeans and trainers.
Jeans are many people’s go-to trousers all year round, but sometimes we want something a little more elevated in the colder months and this is when we find ourselves reaching for leather or leather-look trousers. They are a staple part of an autumn capsule wardrobe and, just like jeans, come in so many different silhouettes and colours. Of course, it doesn’t come much more classic than a pair of black, slim-fitting leather trousers and Jennifer Aniston clearly has a fondness for this style too. The weather in LA might not be quite as blustery and freezing as the UK in December, but back in 2018 Jennifer was pictured arriving at Jimmy Kimmel, wrapped up warm.
She wore a pair of streamlined leather trousers which draped over the top of a pair of deep burgundy-toned Gianvito Rossi lace-up boots. It was minimal styling at its best and the trousers were one of the most striking yet versatile parts of the star’s look.
Shop Faux Leather Trousers
These faux leather trousers have a straight leg design to them and would be wonderful with ankle boots and a satin shirt for an evening out, as well as worn with knitwear during the day. The brand suggests sizing down one size as they stretch slightly with wear and they also come in a very on-trend burgundy hue.
Currently 20% off in the sale, there's never been a better time to pick up this pair of cropped faux leather trousers. The slightly shorter length works so well with higher ankle boots and these trousers would be lovely worn with a pop of colour, as well as styled with neutral shades.
If you want to go all-out with your faux leather trousers then these also come in silver, but we are very taken with this pair. They are mid-rise and have a slightly wider straight-leg silhouette to them. In the colder months these could soon become your new daily uniform, worn with everything from jumpers to shirts.
Shop Chunky Ankle Boots
These leather Chelsea Boots are an investment well worth making for your autumn/winter wardrobe as they're unbelievably timeless and easy to style. They come in a range of other wearable shades too and have an elasticated panel at the sides and a chunky lug outsole.
Also available in a rich brown shade, and in ecru, these black leather boots give you a bit of extra height without having high heels. They have side zip to help you get them on and off easily and M&S's Insolia Flex® technology ensures that your feet are placed correctly for comfort.
Jennifer’s leather trousers were plain black and non-shiny, though they did have a beautiful sheen to them in the December light. It’s possible they could technically have been leggings as the fastening of this pair wasn’t visible, but either way, they looked so chic yet comfy. A pair of black leather leggings or trousers like hers can fulfil the same role as a pair of black jeans in your wardrobe, as they go with every other shade and are a great outfit base.
The leather or faux leather material instantly makes them feel a bit more elegant than denim, which can often give an outfit a sense of casualness. This makes them perfect for an evening out in the autumn/winter months, but with an oversized knit over the top and a pair of flat leather or suede boots, they can be dressed down too.
Jennifer Aniston chose a design reminiscent of skinny jeans and this works especially well with over-sized tops and coats as they balance out the very fitted silhouette. The actor wore a loose black T-shirt with her trousers that she left untucked for a relaxed feel, and also a pair of deep red Martis Boots by Gianvito Rossi.
Sadly, this particular style isn’t being sold this season but if you want to fully emulate Jennifer Aniston’s look, then this chunky style is still incredibly popular. The actor’s boots had an elasticated panel on the sides, laces up the front and a cleated sole. The burgundy colour was the most gorgeous tone and it subtly contrasted with the rest of her outfit, whilst still keeping to a very pared-back, neutral colour palette.
Jennifer finished off her December outfit with a black, double-breasted coat that fell to just above her ankles. She wore it open and the long lapels and buttons gave this a tailored edge that complemented the smart-casual layers underneath. Throwing The Row hunting bag over her shoulder and wearing a long gold pendant, Jennifer’s styling couldn’t have been more chic.
Anyone who has been wondering what to wear as an alternative to the jeans and trainers they’ve been living in so far this autumn can rest assured that leather or leather-look trousers and boots is just as much of a fail safe combination. Jennifer Aniston’s outfit from 2018 is also incredibly timeless and we can totally imagine her wearing a similar look this year.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
