Jennifer Aniston’s leather trousers and chunky lace-up boots are the easy yet elevated alternative to jeans and trainers you might be missing

Jennifer Aniston’s leather trousers and chunky lace-up boots are the easy yet elevated alternative to jeans and trainers.

Jeans are many people’s go-to trousers all year round, but sometimes we want something a little more elevated in the colder months and this is when we find ourselves reaching for leather or leather-look trousers. They are a staple part of an autumn capsule wardrobe and, just like jeans, come in so many different silhouettes and colours. Of course, it doesn’t come much more classic than a pair of black, slim-fitting leather trousers and Jennifer Aniston clearly has a fondness for this style too. The weather in LA might not be quite as blustery and freezing as the UK in December, but back in 2018 Jennifer was pictured arriving at Jimmy Kimmel, wrapped up warm.

She wore a pair of streamlined leather trousers which draped over the top of a pair of deep burgundy-toned Gianvito Rossi lace-up boots. It was minimal styling at its best and the trousers were one of the most striking yet versatile parts of the star’s look.

(Image credit: Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

Jennifer’s leather trousers were plain black and non-shiny, though they did have a beautiful sheen to them in the December light. It’s possible they could technically have been leggings as the fastening of this pair wasn’t visible, but either way, they looked so chic yet comfy. A pair of black leather leggings or trousers like hers can fulfil the same role as a pair of black jeans in your wardrobe, as they go with every other shade and are a great outfit base.

The leather or faux leather material instantly makes them feel a bit more elegant than denim, which can often give an outfit a sense of casualness. This makes them perfect for an evening out in the autumn/winter months, but with an oversized knit over the top and a pair of flat leather or suede boots, they can be dressed down too.



(Image credit: Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

Jennifer Aniston chose a design reminiscent of skinny jeans and this works especially well with over-sized tops and coats as they balance out the very fitted silhouette. The actor wore a loose black T-shirt with her trousers that she left untucked for a relaxed feel, and also a pair of deep red Martis Boots by Gianvito Rossi.

Sadly, this particular style isn’t being sold this season but if you want to fully emulate Jennifer Aniston’s look, then this chunky style is still incredibly popular. The actor’s boots had an elasticated panel on the sides, laces up the front and a cleated sole. The burgundy colour was the most gorgeous tone and it subtly contrasted with the rest of her outfit, whilst still keeping to a very pared-back, neutral colour palette.



(Image credit: Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

Jennifer finished off her December outfit with a black, double-breasted coat that fell to just above her ankles. She wore it open and the long lapels and buttons gave this a tailored edge that complemented the smart-casual layers underneath. Throwing The Row hunting bag over her shoulder and wearing a long gold pendant, Jennifer’s styling couldn’t have been more chic.

Anyone who has been wondering what to wear as an alternative to the jeans and trainers they’ve been living in so far this autumn can rest assured that leather or leather-look trousers and boots is just as much of a fail safe combination. Jennifer Aniston’s outfit from 2018 is also incredibly timeless and we can totally imagine her wearing a similar look this year.