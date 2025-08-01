Helen Skelton's striking vintage-style red dress is the perfect antidote to pastels this summer

Whether you’re on the hunt for the best wedding guest dresses or are looking to elevate your usual date night outfits, look no further than Helen Skelton’s striking summer-ready occasion wear look – it's got us reconsidering classic florals and pastels as our summer staples.

The presenter wowed in The Ultimate Muse High Waist Square Neck Midi Dress from Odd Muse for day at the Newcastle Races with her closest friends. Matching with many of her nearest and dearest, Helen clearly got the colour trend memo that red was big news this season, and did so with aplomb.

Her dress might no longer be available to buy in the tomato red shade, but you can still get hold of it in black, white, and a seasonally appropriate sage green, which would be perfect for wearing to any occasion this summer.

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

GET HELEN'S LOOK

HOUSE OF CB Mariabella Square-Neck Stretch-Cotton Midi Dress £179 at Selfridges With the same square neckline, fitted bodice and voluminous skirt as Helen's discontinued Odd Muse midi, this House of CB dress is an ideal alternative to recreate her look. Sleek and simple it features a pleated skirt and thin straps, and it has pockets. FatFace Maria Red Midi Dress £69 at Next With a similar A-line silhouette, thin straps and straight neckline as Helen's dress, this elegant midi is a beautiful piece. Delicate pleated detailing gives the skirt plenty of movement, for a figure-flattering shape. Finery London Pure Cotton Square Neck Midi Tiered Dress £49 at M&S If you love the look of a square neckline but prefer to have your shoulders and arms covered, this Finery London dress could be just what you're looking for. The voluminous, balloon sleeves create a striking statement, while the elasticated bodice highlights your shape and balances the fuller skirt.

Giving this gorgeous red dress an occasion-ready spin, Helen paired her fit and flare dress with the striking Coconut Shy hat by Vivien Sheriff. Her stylish sun hat was worn on an elegant tile, with the wide brim offering plenty of shade. An impressive piece of headwear, when it comes to what to wear to the races, Helen definitely understood the brief.

Unfortunately for us, unless you’re a size eight, Helen’s versatile Mayfair Cork Sandals by Kurt Geiger London are sold out. Nevertheless, they were a great style of shoe to pair with a bright dress, thanks to their natural cork sole and subtle, flesh-toned straps for a sleek and unobtrusive look. Discussing how comfortable her sandals were, Helen revealed in the caption of her Instagram post that she “actually kept” the heels on, “until the end" of her day out.

Accessorising the square neckline of her dress, Helen opted for a short necklace with a delicate, dainty chain and simple, singular pendant. She carried this minimal, gold look through the rest of her jewellery too, with a pair of fan-shaped stud earrings and a simple chain bracelet, adding the perfect amount of shimmer to her look.

ACCESSORISE LIKE HELEN

GEMVIE Wide Brim Boater Straw Hat £16.99 at Amazon While Helen's hat does not have a ribbon, the addition of one to this design means the unpredictable British weather won't leave you chasing after it in the wind. The small peak and wide brim give it a similar look as Helen's, too. Novo Madison Platform Heeled Sandal £40 at Debenhams With a cork sole and tan straps, these heels are a pair you'll turn to time and time again. Style them with a bright outfit, like Helen did, to ground a riot of colour, or lean into the calming neutral hue, by teaming it with other muted tones. Accessorize 14ct Gold-Plated Molten Fan Stud Earrings £22 at Debenhams When it comes to statement, affordable jewellery buys, Accessorize is hard to beat. This oversized pair deliver just the right amount of shine, and the solid gold colouring ensures these beauties tap into the latest jewellery trends for 2025.

One of our favourite outfits from Helen Skelton in a long time, this stylish red, fit and flare dress is the perfect summer occasionwear look. The universally flattering silhouette delivers fashion inspiration for a host of events this summer and we love that she has leaned into this bold red hue for added wow factor.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

By keeping her accessories neutral, Helen allows her dress to shine, but we also know that she could re-wear this dress later in the year with an entirely new set of accessories and it would look just as gorgeous, thanks to its timeless, vintage silhouette.

When it comes to wearing bright colours this summer, think about how and where you bring those bright hues and allow one piece to lead, using neutrals to support your overall look, rather than overpowering your outfit with too much colour and print.