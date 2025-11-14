Gap x BÉIS returns – and it's full of gift-ready, travel-smart essentials
Perfect for denim lovers, this range has dropped just in time to refresh your travel accessories or someone else's
A new drop of the Gap x BÉIS collaboration launches today, an anticipated reboot of the travel accessories collaboration that originally launched back in August. This collection blends practicality with style, offering a range of bags, including luxe suitcases and stylish everyday totes.
There is a reinterpration of BÉIS’s best-selling travel backpack, now made in a classic denim finish, a cross-body bag that we reckon will sell out fast. And for those who carry more than just the essentials, the roomy shoulder tote in the same aesthetic offers everyday ease, whether you’re commuting to the office or off on your travels.
If you're on the hunt for thoughtful gifting ideas, this new Gap x BÉIS drop is absolutely worth browsing. Ideal for those planning their next holiday or simply those in need of practical everyday accessories.
Shop our Gap x BÉIS favourites
This limited edition bag has GAP’s signature denim in mind. It has a soft structure, practical interior sections for organising your belongings, and a hidden trolley sleeve. Perfect for running everyday errands, commuting or busy travel days.
Designed with travel in mind, there are multiple ways to carry this bag, from crossbody to carrying on your shoulder. It has a padded laptop sleeve ideal for work trips, and an extremely handy trolley passthrough. This lightwash denim will pair seamlessly with your best trench coat.
A crossbody bag is an essential wardrobe piece no matter the season. This denim upgrade offers a stylish alternative to your usual fabrics. It's also extremely functional, and has a hidden water bottle pocket, a sleeve for sunglasses, and a built-in card organiser! ,
This collaboration is an extension of the BÉIS’s ethos, which prioritises travel-savvy accessories with practical travel-ready features. BÉIS’s founder, Shay Mitchell, designs each piece with real life in mind. For example, their travel tote has multiple ways to carry it, comes with a padded laptop sleeve, and a trolley passthrough, small design details which make travelling a little bit easier.
Whether you're jetting off somewhere nice, looking for functional yet chic gifting ideas or looking to elevate your everyday attire, this collection has a piece for you.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
