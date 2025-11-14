Gap x BÉIS returns – and it's full of gift-ready, travel-smart essentials

A new drop of the Gap x BÉIS collaboration launches today, an anticipated reboot of the travel accessories collaboration that originally launched back in August. This collection blends practicality with style, offering a range of bags, including luxe suitcases and stylish everyday totes.

There is a reinterpration of BÉIS’s best-selling travel backpack, now made in a classic denim finish, a cross-body bag that we reckon will sell out fast. And for those who carry more than just the essentials, the roomy shoulder tote in the same aesthetic offers everyday ease, whether you’re commuting to the office or off on your travels.

If you're on the hunt for thoughtful gifting ideas, this new Gap x BÉIS drop is absolutely worth browsing. Ideal for those planning their next holiday or simply those in need of practical everyday accessories.

Shop our Gap x BÉIS favourites

Beis Travel UK Gap X BÉis the Shoulder Tote in Denim Blue £101 at BÉIS Travel This limited edition bag has GAP’s signature denim in mind. It has a soft structure, practical interior sections for organising your belongings, and a hidden trolley sleeve. Perfect for running everyday errands, commuting or busy travel days. Beis Travel UK Gap X BÉIS the Travel Tote in Denim Blue £121 at BÉIS Travel Designed with travel in mind, there are multiple ways to carry this bag, from crossbody to carrying on your shoulder. It has a padded laptop sleeve ideal for work trips, and an extremely handy trolley passthrough. This lightwash denim will pair seamlessly with your best trench coat. Beis Travel UK Gap X BÉIS the Travel Backpack in Denim Blue £131 at BÉIS Travel This denim backpack includes sections to organise your everyday belongings, and padding for extra comfort when carrying it. If you're looking for a functional everyday bag but want something a little bit more special, this is a great find. Beis Travel UK Gap X BÉis the Dopp Kit in Denim Blue £80 at BÉIS Travel For the denim lovers, this handy compartment bag is a dream. Ideal for carrying toiletries, makeup or travel essentials, you can't go wrong by investing in this piece. Beis Travel UK Gap X BÉIS the Carry-On Roller in Denim Blue £254 at BÉIS Travel One of three sizes of suitcases from this drop, this style features a hard shell exterior, smooth wheels, and a cushioned trolley handle. This carry-on size has the perfect amount of room for weekends away. Beis Travel UK Gap X BÉis the Sport Sling in Denim Blue £80 at BÉIS Travel A crossbody bag is an essential wardrobe piece no matter the season. This denim upgrade offers a stylish alternative to your usual fabrics. It's also extremely functional, and has a hidden water bottle pocket, a sleeve for sunglasses, and a built-in card organiser! ,

This collaboration is an extension of the BÉIS’s ethos, which prioritises travel-savvy accessories with practical travel-ready features. BÉIS’s founder, Shay Mitchell, designs each piece with real life in mind. For example, their travel tote has multiple ways to carry it, comes with a padded laptop sleeve, and a trolley passthrough, small design details which make travelling a little bit easier.

Whether you're jetting off somewhere nice, looking for functional yet chic gifting ideas or looking to elevate your everyday attire, this collection has a piece for you.