Emilia Fox’s light-wash jeans are the underrated alternative to dark denim we should all be wearing more often

Dark wash denim is a seasonal staple, but we shouldn’t be too hasty with packing away paler pairs of jeans. They still have a place in our cold weather wardrobe even though light washes are traditionally associated with summer. Emilia Fox doesn’t play by this fashion rule and in January she showed how stunning light jeans can be with more colourful knits.

The actor regularly provides outfit inspiration, whether as herself or as her Silent Witness character Nikki Alexander, and this outfit for an appearance on Saturday Kitchen was a riot of colour and cosiness.

Her jeans were very pale blue and ultra wide-leg, with raw hems. All of these elements combined gave them a laid-back quality and the colour was so light it was almost white, which in a way made them feel almost neutral.

White jeans outfits can be tricky, so going for light wash denim makes things slightly easier and can often be more forgiving too. Emilia embraced how casual pale jeans naturally are by going for the loose palazzo silhouette, though you can also style wide-leg jeans like hers more smartly with the addition of a shirt or blazer.

She went down a cosy rather than tailored route and styled her jeans with a vibrant striped jumper and cherry-red Mary Jane ballet flats - both from Boden. It’s one of the best British clothing brands if you want great quality and bright designs, and Emilia’s jumper and shoes were mood-boosting pieces for a grey winter day.

You might think that the vibrancy of the colours would wash out light denim, but they actually worked so well together.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for RBG Kew)

The jumper and shoes were balanced by the pale blue jeans and the red stripes in the knitwear tied in with her flats for a sense of cohesion. Of course, not everyone will want to go quite as bold as Emilia Fox did in January.

Pastel hues complement light denim gorgeously and if you’re a neutral fan, you can also style jeans like hers with warm tans, greys and khakis. The one thing I wouldn’t necessarily do is wear light jeans with a black or really dark jumper as this can be quite a stark contrast.

An important take-away from the Silent Witness star’s ensemble is how useful lighter jeans can be when you want something to go with paler or brighter colours and really make them pop.

Light-wash denim makes a refreshing change from indigo for winter and looks great with a slouchy jumper or cardigan as an everyday look. Emilia chose wide-leg jeans, though for every style out there there’ll be a pale-toned option so if you love straight-leg, barrel-leg or skinny designs then stick to what you know works for you.

This will naturally make it a bit easier if you’re trying out wearing pale blue jeans for the first time as you already know it’s a silhouette you feel comfortable and confident in. If you’re a pro pale jeans wearer already, why not have fun and experiment with a statement patterned jumper like Emilia’s for a playful twist?