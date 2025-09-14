I practically live in my barrel leg jeans, but I will be swapping to this corduroy pair for the new season
These textured brown trousers have the same shape but feel a little more autumn-ready than my everyday denim
When it comes to pieces in my wardrobe that get plenty of wear, my barrel leg jeans are up there with some of my most-worn items over the last few months. I love jeans anyway, but there is something about the high waist and tapered leg fit of this particular style of denim that I really adore. It is more relaxed than a skinny or straight leg style, but at the same time, very flattering and a little more polished than a wide leg pair.
I have worn my barrel leg and the similar M&S carrot leg jeans all summer long, but now that autumn is on the horizon, I have been looking for a new season update. I have been browsing around, and I think I may have just found a winner with a brown corduroy take on the barrel leg at Sainsbury's. The TU Clothing Stone Corduroy Relaxed Barrel Leg Trousers, have the same shape as my beloved denim but with a soft textured fabric in a gorgeous chestnut-y hue that is all perfect for the cooler months ahead, and I can see them being a very versatile addition to my closet.
The ribbed cord material is a winner for the autumn months, but the pale brown colour is a lighter alternative to some of the deep chocolate hues that have been filling the store aisles over the last couple of weeks, so I can easily wear them now and right through to spring.
Ideal for wearing with everything from an oversized white shirt to a slouchy grey jumper, the warmed-up neutral colour is very easy to style up with and will work nicely with most autumn capsule wardrobes. The trousers have belt loops too, so I can easily add a patterned accessory to switch up the vibe a little, while cinching in my middle.
The relaxed leg shape is a winner for daytime, but the corduroy fabric feels a little smarter than everyday denim, and the visible twisted seam and subtle panel effect down each leg gives them a high-end vibe - nobody will guess that this pair is from a supermarket!
On top of all that, they are only £22.50, so I can add them to my weekly shop without feeling too guilty about overspending. What’s not to love?!
Buy the trousers
I'm excited to wear this pair over the coming months. I will opt for a sweatshirt and trainers for a busy weekend, and then switch up for a blouse and loafers for my 9-5. They are made from 100% cotton, are available in sizes 8-24, and there's also a dark green version.
Shop similar trousers
When it comes to deciding on shoes to wear with trousers like this ribbed cord pair, i'd always recommend styling them in the same way that you'd style your regular jeans. The trousers sit just above the ankle, so you can easily wear anything and everything from your best white trainers to heeled ankle boots, and the warm tone will pair well with plain pumps as well as animal print or berry-hued court shoes.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
