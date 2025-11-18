Birkenstocks in autumn? Claudia Winkleman’s Boston clogs have a subtle winter-ready update that your toes will thank you for
It’s not just her Traitors style that’s inspiring us this autumn
Claudia Winkleman has been inspiring our autumn wardrobes to no end with her chic style on The Traitors, but her casual, off-duty looks are not only just as elevated, they're practical for chilly weather too.
In a video posted to Instagram, she could be seen wearing a pair of light-wash, wide-leg denim jeans, which she styled with a long white T-shirt and olive green button-up. But it was her choice of footwear that caught our attention.
Slipping into a pair of Birkenstock Boston VL clogs in a mink hue, the warm-toned suede injected a ton of autumnal colour and cosiness into her outfit. This was enough to have us considering Bostons for winter wear, but when we realised that they’re lined with a cosy shearling fabric for added warmth, we were completely sold on the must-have style.
These unisex Birkenstock clogs come in both regular and narrow widths for a perfect fit, with their shearling lining and suede outer fabric creating a cosy, cold-weather style.
Claudia is no stranger when it comes to best dressed lists, with cosy, tartan-heavy looks from her time on The Traitors being some of the season’s best style inspiration. But while we might turn to her outfits from the show for more elevated occasions, it’s this jeans and Boston clogs pairing that’s going to see us through the season on a day-to-day basis.
Made from suede with a shearling lining and the classic Birkenstock rubber sole, the slip-on shoes are a winter-ready update to the much-loved summer iteration.
We already know how to style Birkenstock clogs after wearing them with literally everything, and their versatility makes adding a cosier style to our closets a no-brainer. Perfect in or out of the house, this is one shoe to get on your Christmas list.
