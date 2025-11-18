Birkenstocks in autumn? Claudia Winkleman’s Boston clogs have a subtle winter-ready update that your toes will thank you for

Claudia Winkleman has been inspiring our autumn wardrobes to no end with her chic style on The Traitors, but her casual, off-duty looks are not only just as elevated, they're practical for chilly weather too.

In a video posted to Instagram, she could be seen wearing a pair of light-wash, wide-leg denim jeans, which she styled with a long white T-shirt and olive green button-up. But it was her choice of footwear that caught our attention.

Slipping into a pair of Birkenstock Boston VL clogs in a mink hue, the warm-toned suede injected a ton of autumnal colour and cosiness into her outfit. This was enough to have us considering Bostons for winter wear, but when we realised that they’re lined with a cosy shearling fabric for added warmth, we were completely sold on the must-have style.

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) A photo posted by on

Shop Claudia Winkleman's autumn-ready Birkenstocks

EXACT MATCH Birkenstock Boston VL clogs £120 - £146 at Farfetch These unisex Birkenstock clogs come in both regular and narrow widths for a perfect fit, with their shearling lining and suede outer fabric creating a cosy, cold-weather style.

Shop Similar Shoes

Birkenstock Boston Shearling Clogs £160 at Office If you love the cosy feel of Claudia's clogs but want something more versatile to wear alongside a largely black-filled wardrobe, this pair of black Birkenstocks, complete with cosy lining could be just what you're looking for. Birkenstock Boston Braid Clogs £150 at Free People This pair of Birkenstock Boston clogs is nearly identical to Claudia's; they just don't have the shearling lining, so they can be worn all year round (just add fluffy socks in winter). They also have a unique braided strap across the front for added texture. New Look Light Brown Faux Fur Lined Clog £25.49 (was £33.99) at New Look Available in this light brown shade or in black, monochrome colourway, these New Look clogs are lined in a faux fur to give the same cosy look and feel of Claudia's Birkenstocks.

Claudia is no stranger when it comes to best dressed lists, with cosy, tartan-heavy looks from her time on The Traitors being some of the season’s best style inspiration. But while we might turn to her outfits from the show for more elevated occasions, it’s this jeans and Boston clogs pairing that’s going to see us through the season on a day-to-day basis.

Made from suede with a shearling lining and the classic Birkenstock rubber sole, the slip-on shoes are a winter-ready update to the much-loved summer iteration.

We already know how to style Birkenstock clogs after wearing them with literally everything, and their versatility makes adding a cosier style to our closets a no-brainer. Perfect in or out of the house, this is one shoe to get on your Christmas list.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors