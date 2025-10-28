Charlotte Hawkins’ elegant Nobody’s Child outfit is the Christmas party dress that is bound to sell out
This versatile midi is the cool-weather occasion wear we’ve been waiting for
We're almost in November, which means that as much as we're leaning on our autumn capsule wardrobes, we're also thinking forward to those all-important Christmas party dresses that need to be purchased and styled for the festive season ahead.
If you’re still on the hunt for Christmas party outfits, look no further than Charlotte Hawkins’ Nobody’s Child dress for some serious style inspiration. The TV presenter stunned in the red shirred Naomi midi dress by Nobody’s Child as she presented Good Morning Britain. Teamed with a pair of now-discontinued Zara heels, Charlotte's classic red court shoe created a directional colour-drenched look, with added texture thanks to the studded trim.
When it comes to autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, bold red hues are up there as some of the hot picks of the season, and so not only does this dress feel classically festive for the holiday season, it's actually a directional pick too.
Get Charlotte Hawkins' Look
The simple A-line silhouette of this dress is given wow-factor by the addition of puff sleeves and sweet shirred detailing at the waist. Sleek and elegant, the bright red shade is simply striking.
Shop Party-Ready Red Shoes
Your go-to party shoes don't have to be heels; these flats are just as statement-making thanks to their pointed toe, buckle, and stud-decorated design. Great with dresses, tailored trousers or even jeans, they're sure to up the style ante on any look.
With a classic A-line shape and simple, largely unembellished silhouette, the figure-hugging, high-neck dress is unfussy and understated, with the statement-making detail being its tomato red shade.
Leaning into the pared-back feel and block colour look, Charlotte’s ensured little distraction by keeping her shoes matchy-matchy. This helped to elongate her silhouette by creating a relatively uninterrupted look in one hue.
Blocking the colour, or colour drenching your look, is also a way of making styling your outfits super simple. By pairing the same colours together, you don't have to worry about clashing within your outfit, and tonally, everything feels well put together. And with a busy season ahead, this could be your sartorial saviour. Of course, if you want to switch things up, try teaming red dresses with contrasting black shoes for a sharper, bolder finish.
