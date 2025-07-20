Cat Deeley's striped shirt and slouchy jeans combination is one to copy now that July is turning drizzly

Cat Deeley's combination of a crisp striped shirt and slouchy jeans is one to take note of when it comes to dressing for July days that are both drizzly and on the warm side.

The This Morning host regularly provides insights into her enviable clothes stash and recently shared an Instagram post, talking her followers through some of her most recent looks. Showing off some stunning pieces for her Cat's Closet video, she looked casual yet chic in some capsule wardrobe essentials.

Combining the breezy Sienna Cotton Shirt by Boden with a pair of loose-fitting deep blue River Island jeans, she proved that your best comfy denim can easily be elevated to work for unpredictable summer weather that consists of temperatures in the twenties, plus a little rain.

Keeping her accessorising simplistic, Cat went for the timeless addition of a brown leather belt threaded through the waistband of her jeans, expertly breaking up the blue tones of the outfit with a richer hue - all while cinching in the entire silhouette of the look.

Caroline Parr, Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home, always keeps an eye out for Cat's newest outfits, and was pleased to see her looking low-key in Boden.

"She often wears dreamy dresses, skirts and tailored trousers when hosting This Morning, so it's refreshing to see Cat's more casual jeans and shirt look. The slouchy jeans are a great shape, and I love that she's pulled the whole thing in with a neat leather belt," Caroline says.

"The slight crinkle of the linen shirt adds to the laidback feel, and it's from one of Kate Middleton's favourite British clothing brands."