Cat Deeley's pretty printed Rixo dresses prove florals and polka dots aren't just for summer
The presenter wowed by wearing two Rixo dresses in one week
Rixo is one of those hero British clothing brands that is loved by celebrities and fashion fans alike. Big names from Holly Willoughby to Kate Middleton have been spotted wearing floaty frocks by the label, and the latest star to show some love for the covetable collection is Cat Deeley, who recently wore two different styles in one week while presenting This Morning.
First, the star wowed in the rose-covered Clementina dress, which she wore with strappy tan sandals and understated jewellery. Just a couple of days later, Cat was spotted in the label again, this time opting for the red polka dot Abi midi dress. Both outfits looked amazing and made for some winning wardrobe inspiration if you're on the hunt for a pretty new piece to wear to an autumn wedding or another special event.
Each of the dresses showed off prints that are often worn in summer, but actually work long into autumn, too. So whether you opt for spots or bold blooms, a Rixo dress will make a wise investment, and you can easily re-wear your piece for years to come. I’ve rounded up the exact buys as well as some similar styles below.
Shop the look
Exact match
This is one of the stand-out styles from the collection and will look great with a pair of simple light brown heels like Cat's outfit.
Exact match
The halterneck style dress ties at the neck to create an oversized bow effect that adds a glamorous twist to the timeless design.
All this petal-powered dress needs is a pair of red court shoes and a slick of matte lipstick, and you'll have a new look as one of your date night outfits.
This boho-style maxi dress will look gorgeous under your best winter coat and finished with some classic ankle boots.
If you have been searching for the best wedding guest dresses, either one of Cat's frocks will look and feel amazing for a big day. Both styles will wow and have a classic feel to them while ticking off key autumn trends. It's hard to choose a favourite, but if I really had to, I'd recommend the rose printed Clementina dress as the florals are bright, bold and playful but have a pretty and soft feel thanks to the floaty ruffles and short puff sleeves.
If you're unsure about styling busy patterns, it's always best to keep your accessories simple and pared back. A shiny metallic bag and matching heels will always look good with your statement dress, but if you'd prefer to go a little bolder with your finishing touches, try opting for pieces in a similar tone to the print on your piece.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
