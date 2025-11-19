Cat Deeley's funnel neck, fair isle knit, is just what we need as the weather cools down
Styled with tailored trousers, Cat Deeley elevates this seasonal classic
We’re always searching for the details of Cat Deeley’s outfits after she appears on This Morning, favouring a strong mix of high-street and high-end brands. Cat is a go-to for smart-casual outfit inspiration.
As we head towards winter, she’s not disappointing with her blend of practicality and style. A love for cosy knitwear, sophisticated tailored separates, and chic, heeled boots has us bookmarking all of her looks for future reference.
On Monday’s episode of the show, she looked particularly winter-ready in the blurred Fair Isle jumper with alpaca from The White Company, which she styled with Mint Velvet’s neutral textured wide trousers. Her trousers are now only available in the same grey shade with a black, rather than white, stripe down the side, but with the same elasticated waistband, drawstring fastening and roomy wide leg, they’re just as versatile and easy to style for the months ahead.
Shop Cat's Look
Made from a blend of alpaca and sheepswool, this fluffy, textured knit boasts a funnel neckline, boxy fit and cropped hemline that makes for easy styling with jeans, suit trousers or skirts this season.
Now only available with a black, rather than white, stripe running down the side of the leg, but everything else about this design is the same as Cat's. An elasticated waist, drawstring and wide legs create an easy-to-wear shape for both elevated and casual looks.
Cat’s jumper from The White Company is some of the loveliest knitwear we’ve seen so far this season, with its blend of sheep and alpaca wool not only making it super cosy and warm in the winter months, but also helping to create a fluffy, textured feel to the jumper.
With reviewers boasting about its “super warm and comfortable” fit, as well as its “beautiful colours,” it’s a staple worth adding to an autumn capsule wardrobe.
While the jumper has a cosy funnel neck and boxy, oversized shape, it does also have a shorter hemline that makes pairing it with skirts, tights and boots a breeze. This is an outfit formula we’ve seen Cat rely on in the past, but there’s also no denying that the cropped length works just as well against the statement wide legs of her Mint Velvet trousers. Balancing out the exaggerated shape of her trousers with the cropped hem helps to balance her silhouette and deliver a fashion-forward finish.
