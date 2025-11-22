This small detail added serious wow factor to Cat Deeley’s look – here’s how to recreate it from the high street
The stylish presenter channelled some festive joy into her outfit in a very subtle way.
This time of year calls for plenty of sparkle, and you don’t need to reserve your glitz for after hours. If you are looking to lift your daytime outfits, then take inspiration from Cat Deeley and channel some festive glamour into your everyday wear with a heavily embellished collar.
The presenter wowed on 'This Morning' last week, in a gorgeous combination of separates which included a caramel-hued pair of leather trousers by Mint Velvet, and a soft cream blouse by ME+EM. The pieces looked so chic together, but it was the glitzy beaded detailing on the shirt’s collar that really upped the ante on Cat’s outfit. The combination of gold and pearls gave the otherwise simple staple a very glamorous feel without feeling too much, and it’s a look that can easily be worn for a fancy brunch or simply to lift your office attire in the run-up to Christmas.
Beads, sequins and gems are being added to collars all over the high street right now, so you have plenty of options when it comes to trying this lavish-looking trend. You can find Cat’s very same pieces as well as some other festive-ready tops below.
Shop the Look
Exact Match
The opulent, pearly detail on the high-neck collar of this silk blouse can easily be detached so you'll get two looks in one with this hero buy.
Exact Match
The crisp pleat at the front of these straight leg trousers gives the leather a smarter vibe that will work equally as well for the weekend or your 9-5.
Knitwear can feel fancy too - just add some shiny diamantes to up your daytime look. This super soft design will keep you cosy in style, and there's a baby pink version available too.
Team this snuggly mohair, short sleeve jumper with tailored trouser and loafers for a preppy vibe or dress down with denim and your best white trainers.
A top with embellished detailing around the neckline will work for all kinds of occasions and is an easy way to add some sparkle to your look if you're not so keen on wearing lashings of sequins.
You can try recreating the look yourself, too, by simply layering up an oversized necklace with your favourite blouse or knit. Look for shorter length pieces of jewellery that have plenty of sparkle and place over a simple jumper, or tuck neatly under a shirt collar.
