A knitted tank top is the perfect lighter layer for early autumn, and this woolly wonder is the most joyful of the season

The sleeveless separate is a versatile winner for this tricky in-between seasons dressing

a model wearing the knitted boden tank top next to a flat lay shot
(Image credit: Boden)
The weather has been all over the place over the last couple of weeks – the wind and rain have brought a very autumnal vibe, but the sun is fighting back and the afternoons can suddenly feel very warm again. Getting dressed each morning and pulling together an outfit to suit all seasons has been a bit of a styling minefield.

I find that opting for an extra layer that will add warmth first thing, but won’t be too heavy for the after-lunch heatwave is the best bet, and that’s where the knitted tank top comes in. This sleeveless vest-style top has been a huge fashion hit over the last couple of years, and it looks set to stay for the coming months too. I, for one, am very pleased to see the preppy separate in the trend spotlight for the foreseeable future, as the lightweight and sleeve-free design is super versatile when it comes to styling and can easily be added to an outfit or taken off, as and when you need.

Finding a knitted tank to add to my autumn capsule wardrobe has been at the top of my new season shopping list, and I think I’ve found the one with the Boden Edie Fair Isle Tank. The combination of bright tones and vintage-inspired fair isle pattern grabbed my colour-loving eye immediately, and I can see it being a hero piece for my cool-weather closet.

a model wearing the boden knitted tank top

(Image credit: Boden)

The rainbow colours add plenty of fun to this particular knitted number, and also make it very easy to style up, as the cheery shades will work with a whole host of pieces already in your wardrobe.

The pattern is quite busy, and a statement piece like this will work best when it takes centre stage in your outfit. So to keep it looking chic, I will pop it over plain shirts and T-shirts and add my favourite barrel leg jeans or tailored trousers rather than anything boldly printed. If you do like a fashionable clash, though, classic striped bottoms could work nicely with this cheery design - just avoid too many patterns in one look as it can feel a little OTT.

Whether you opt for a bright block colour or the busy patterned piece like the Boden buy, you'll find plenty of ways to wear it right now and over the coming months. As well as layering over a button-down shirt, you can easily throw it over a floaty sundress to give your lighter summer frock an autumn-ready spin, or simply wear it as it is with just jeans.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

