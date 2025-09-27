A knitted tank top is the perfect lighter layer for early autumn, and this woolly wonder is the most joyful of the season

The weather has been all over the place over the last couple of weeks – the wind and rain have brought a very autumnal vibe, but the sun is fighting back and the afternoons can suddenly feel very warm again. Getting dressed each morning and pulling together an outfit to suit all seasons has been a bit of a styling minefield.

I find that opting for an extra layer that will add warmth first thing, but won’t be too heavy for the after-lunch heatwave is the best bet, and that’s where the knitted tank top comes in. This sleeveless vest-style top has been a huge fashion hit over the last couple of years, and it looks set to stay for the coming months too. I, for one, am very pleased to see the preppy separate in the trend spotlight for the foreseeable future, as the lightweight and sleeve-free design is super versatile when it comes to styling and can easily be added to an outfit or taken off, as and when you need.

Finding a knitted tank to add to my autumn capsule wardrobe has been at the top of my new season shopping list, and I think I’ve found the one with the Boden Edie Fair Isle Tank. The combination of bright tones and vintage-inspired fair isle pattern grabbed my colour-loving eye immediately, and I can see it being a hero piece for my cool-weather closet.

(Image credit: Boden)

The rainbow colours add plenty of fun to this particular knitted number, and also make it very easy to style up, as the cheery shades will work with a whole host of pieces already in your wardrobe.

The pattern is quite busy, and a statement piece like this will work best when it takes centre stage in your outfit. So to keep it looking chic, I will pop it over plain shirts and T-shirts and add my favourite barrel leg jeans or tailored trousers rather than anything boldly printed. If you do like a fashionable clash, though, classic striped bottoms could work nicely with this cheery design - just avoid too many patterns in one look as it can feel a little OTT.

Shop the top

Boden Edie Fair Isle Tank £99 at Boden The woven material is made from a blend of polyamide, responsibly sourced wool, cotton and alpaca wool, so it'll be soft and cosy while still being breathable to wear during a mixed-weather kind of day. It's available in sizes XS-XL, and there are three other colours and pattern options to choose from.

Shop more knitted tank tops

Damart Thermolactyl Sleeveless Jumper £29.99 at Damart This ribbed piece is made from thermal wool to keep you extra toastie during a cold morning commute and the bold purple hue will pop against a graphic print. H&M Jacquard-Knit Sweater Vest £27.99 at H&M The darker-toned pattern on this item will sit particularly well with a crisp white blouse and a midi skirt as a fresh take on your office attire. M&S Air-Yarn Cable Knit Crew Neck Knitted Vest £28 at M&S This cable knit piece can pep up a simple tshirt to add a little more polish to your ensemble. Add a silky neck scarf for even more wow.

Whether you opt for a bright block colour or the busy patterned piece like the Boden buy, you'll find plenty of ways to wear it right now and over the coming months. As well as layering over a button-down shirt, you can easily throw it over a floaty sundress to give your lighter summer frock an autumn-ready spin, or simply wear it as it is with just jeans.