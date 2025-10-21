Beverly Knight's scarlet red gown at the Pride of Britain Awards channels this season's boldest colour trend
If you're looking to add some wow-factor to your partywear rotation, we'd reccomend shopping this vibrant hue
Beverly Knight's floor-length gown brought a burst of colour to the Pride of Britain Awards last night. She arrived in a silky scarlet gown with an asymmetrical neckline and a sculpted fit, which felt effortlessly on-trend and glamorous.
As we turn into party season, it's key to note that bold reds, including tomato, scarlet, and crimson, are key players in the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, and a silky gown like this offers the ultimate way to wear these trending hues.
Whether you're already planning your festive partywear or simply looking to liven up your wardrobe staples, Knight's sculpted gown offers the most elegant inspiration. Opting for a statement colour dress can truly make an impact when styled well.
Beverly styles her floor-sweeping gown with simple drop earrings, and to finish, you can just about spot some matching red platform heels, which seamlessly pair with the dress' vibrant hue.
If you like bold red shades, there are plenty of dresses on the high street to shop this time of year. From asymmetrical designs like Beverly's to long sleeve silhouettes that provide more coverage, there's certainly a style to suit every body type and personal style.
Shop Similar Dresses & Accessories
This asymmetrical dress offers a strikingly similar neckline to Beverly's choice. Team with a black blazer, add some knee-high boots for the ultimate date night outfit.
This look feels like the perfect cue to embrace colour this season, whether you go all-in with a block-coloured satin gown or simply add a red satin skirt to your current wardrobe rotation, this standout shade promises to add warmth and liven up your existing autumn outfit ideas.
And if you're wondering how to style a statement dress like this, stick to either matching or dark neutral shades for your accessories. You could wear black or midnight navy heels, and even layer a blazer over the top of your look for a more smart-casual dress code.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
