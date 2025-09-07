Anne Hathaway's latest ensemble indicates that sheer is still a key trend going into next season
Anne Hathaway demonstrates how to navigate the sheer trend in this stylishly sophisticated ensemble
Anne Hathaway is the latest to be spotted wearing the sheer dress trend while on set for The Devil Wears Prada 2. We've had eyes on all of the spoilers from the latest movie, and Andy Sachs’ closet is something we're keeping a close check on for future fashion inspiration; and when it comes to fall formal wear, we're loving her take on this look.
The black dress in question has a sheer overlay, most visible across the chest but covering the whole garment, giving a nod to the fall style trend. It has beautiful pleat detailing across the bodice and is teamed with a smart black coat. While whispers have been circulating as to whether this particular outfit is just another high-fashion moment or Andy Sachs' vision of what to wear to a funeral, she's looking seriously stylish in this monotone ensemble.
While the sheer trend may sound daunting, the level of flesh you have on show, is down to your own personal taste, and it's surprisingly easy to make this trend a little more modest too. From simply opting for sheer sleeves, or finding a great slip for under a fully sheer dress, this adaptable look is ideal for smarter occasions.
Join the fashion brigade in something sheer this fall
The sheer dress has been a popular choice in the fashion world for decades, from Victoria Beckham’s 1997 Brit Awards ensemble to Bella Hadid at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and plenty in between. More recently, Charlie XCX turned heads at the 2025 Brit Awards, and all year, we’ve been seeing the transparent trend hitting the high street too. But how do we make it wearable without baring all?
Well, there are plenty of solutions for that dilemma. If it’s a sheer dress that you have your eye on, why not layer a slip or even a bodycon dress underneath so you're more covered while still enjoying the look of the top layer? Or opt for a top that incorporates the sheer fabric on the arms or across the upper chest, like Anne’s beautiful dress.
You could even slip a sheer top underneath a waistcoat or knitted vest, both of which will still be popular for fall 2025. Layering is key; so pair your sheer pieces over or under other items to get the most wear out of them.
Get the look
The dress
Cowl neckline, leopard design, black sheer fabric, this dress has it all, making it a great option for a winter occasion. Make this sheer dress more wearable by pairing it with a slim fitting, longer-line slip. Acting like a lining to the dress, your sheer dress suddenly becomes an elegant gown.
The solution
This slip dress by one of the best shapewear brands, SKIMS is ideal for what to wear under a sheer maxi dress. While it doesn't have any specific shaping properties, the luxe jersey fabric is super soft and stretchy and will provide the perfect amount of coverage for a sheer evening gown.
This is a great example of a layering piece that will add some character to your closet. Wear it underneath a waistcoat to reveal the print on the arms, or layer it over the top of a vest to get the full effect. The floral print is delicate and is a great addition for creating some smart casual outfit ideas this fall.
A little more along the lines of what Andy Sachs would go for, sophisticated and stylish with a hint of sexy - a great date night outfit idea. This long-sleeved midi dress features a ruched Bardot neckline and is a flatteringly figure-hugging design. The sheer sleeves are what make it stand out from the rest with the contrasting fabrics.
A hint of sparkle is always welcome to jazz up an outfit. This maxi dress feels more casual thanks to its t-shirt silhouette and would work just as well paired with the best white sneakers during the day, as it would with some heels for an evening out. It comes with a detachable slip so you don’t need to worry about what to wear underneath.
This top has a similar top half to the dress that we spotted Anne Hathaway wearing. Just the area above the chest is sheer, meaning you're fully covered, but the shoulders and upper chest show that lovely sheer detailing, giving a sweetheart finish. Available in lots of different colors, you can choose your favorite, but black will always be chic.
With fall just around the corner, it's the perfect time to reassess your winter closet and according to Andy Sachs, sheer is a good way to go. There are plenty of ways to wear the trend, so choose what works best for you. Working out the level of bare you're comfortable with.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
While sheer isn't a new trend, it is one we often see reoccurring as we head into holiday season, as it's perfect for more occasionwear led looks. To make this trend work for you, it's all about finding a selection of appropriate base layers from camisoles and vests to figure-hugging slip dresses to give the illusion of baring, without the reveal.
Lucy Trievnor is a fashion stylist and writer with a background that spans 10 years in the industry. Working across both personal and editorial styling, in addition to fashion journalism for online publications, has led to Lucy’s extensive knowledge of fashion brands, seasonal trends, and dressing for each individual body shape.
Lucy has styled and written for publications such as Red, Good Housekeeping, Prima, Metro and MailOnline. In addition to this, Lucy has been a personal stylist for John Lewis & Partners, helping customers with all their wardrobe needs.
When she’s not working, Lucy can be found running a 5k around the local park, hunting for books in the charity shops or enjoying a hot chocolate and a sweet treat.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.