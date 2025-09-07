Anne Hathaway's latest ensemble indicates that sheer is still a key trend going into next season

Anne Hathaway is the latest to be spotted wearing the sheer dress trend while on set for The Devil Wears Prada 2. We've had eyes on all of the spoilers from the latest movie, and Andy Sachs’ closet is something we're keeping a close check on for future fashion inspiration; and when it comes to fall formal wear, we're loving her take on this look.

The black dress in question has a sheer overlay, most visible across the chest but covering the whole garment, giving a nod to the fall style trend. It has beautiful pleat detailing across the bodice and is teamed with a smart black coat. While whispers have been circulating as to whether this particular outfit is just another high-fashion moment or Andy Sachs' vision of what to wear to a funeral, she's looking seriously stylish in this monotone ensemble.

While the sheer trend may sound daunting, the level of flesh you have on show, is down to your own personal taste, and it's surprisingly easy to make this trend a little more modest too. From simply opting for sheer sleeves, or finding a great slip for under a fully sheer dress, this adaptable look is ideal for smarter occasions.

Join the fashion brigade in something sheer this fall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The sheer dress has been a popular choice in the fashion world for decades, from Victoria Beckham’s 1997 Brit Awards ensemble to Bella Hadid at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and plenty in between. More recently, Charlie XCX turned heads at the 2025 Brit Awards, and all year, we’ve been seeing the transparent trend hitting the high street too. But how do we make it wearable without baring all?

Well, there are plenty of solutions for that dilemma. If it’s a sheer dress that you have your eye on, why not layer a slip or even a bodycon dress underneath so you're more covered while still enjoying the look of the top layer? Or opt for a top that incorporates the sheer fabric on the arms or across the upper chest, like Anne’s beautiful dress.

You could even slip a sheer top underneath a waistcoat or knitted vest, both of which will still be popular for fall 2025. Layering is key; so pair your sheer pieces over or under other items to get the most wear out of them.

Get the look

With fall just around the corner, it's the perfect time to reassess your winter closet and according to Andy Sachs, sheer is a good way to go. There are plenty of ways to wear the trend, so choose what works best for you. Working out the level of bare you're comfortable with.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While sheer isn't a new trend, it is one we often see reoccurring as we head into holiday season, as it's perfect for more occasionwear led looks. To make this trend work for you, it's all about finding a selection of appropriate base layers from camisoles and vests to figure-hugging slip dresses to give the illusion of baring, without the reveal.