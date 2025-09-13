Angelina Jolie just wore her trench coat in the most unexpected way – it’s a winning look for the coming months

Angelina Jolie never has an off-day with her red carpet looks – from strapless gowns to slinky slip dresses, the star always channels some old school Hollywood glamor while still managing to tick off key current trends.

The latest ensemble to grab the attention of fashion fans was an all-brown number while at the premiere of her film, Couture, at the Toronto International Film Festival. At first glance, the ankle-length piece looked like a dress, but on closer inspection, it turns out that the 50-year-old was wearing a chocolatey-hued trench coat. The maxi-length piece was by Gabriela Hearst, and Angelina wore it buttoned up as it is, finished it with sheer black tights by Calzedonia and high heels. It was a simple yet seriously chic ensemble, and it gave us all some inspiration for how to style a trench coat.

Whether you want to wear your traditional overcoat as a dress like Angelina or as an everyday smart jacket, a deep brown shade will make a wise choice for the coming months. The color will give the timeless piece a fresh new spin while still being very wearable, and you can find some similar styles below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop chic trench coats

Mango Long Virgin Wool Trench Coat $349.99 / £199 at Mango This very similar piece will recreate Angelina's vibe easily and the soft wool fabric will keep your toasty and warm over the coming weeks. Avec Les Filles Double Breasted Faux Suede Trench Coat $275 / £208.97 at Nordstrom A heavy faux-suede fabric adds a luxury vibe to this belted number. Wear as it is or throw over a boho floral dress and boots. ASOS Longline Trench Coat in Chocolate $89.99 / £65 at ASOS This lightweight cover-up can easily be worn as a dress - just button and belt before finishing with heels and an oversized clutch bag.

How to style yours

RAYE Danae Pump $168 / £152 at Revolve The star loves a sky-high stiletto, and if you like the look too, this shiny black pair will see you through all kinds of occasions for years to come. Reiss Amelia Shoes in Brown $90 / £52 at Reiss Prefer flats? Animal print pumps like these will look and feel extra special with a rich brown hued coat. Marc Fisher LTD Yanara Pointed Toe Bootie $179 / £136.02 at Nordstrom Ankle boots are an essential when it comes to fall dressing, and this pointed-toe design will look fabulous with dresses or jeans.

A dark brown trench like Angelina's will look smart and chic for years to come without any risk of it looking dated or off-trend. The deep color will work with pretty much any outfit in your wardrobe, but for this fall, try layering over a maroon jumper dress or a soft caramel sweater and tailored pants look.

Angelina's trench was button-front, minus any sash, but if you want to wear your traditional belted piece as a dress, like the celebrity, you might be wondering how to tie a trench coat. Keep it polished by cinching in your waist and knotting neatly at the front, or for a more relaxed approach, tie it loosely at the back.