Angelina Jolie just wore her trench coat in the most unexpected way – it’s a winning look for the coming months

The actress wowed in a chocolate brown coat, and it's a fresh way to wear the timeless piece
Angelina Jolie never has an off-day with her red carpet looks – from strapless gowns to slinky slip dresses, the star always channels some old school Hollywood glamor while still managing to tick off key current trends.
The latest ensemble to grab the attention of fashion fans was an all-brown number while at the premiere of her film, Couture, at the Toronto International Film Festival. At first glance, the ankle-length piece looked like a dress, but on closer inspection, it turns out that the 50-year-old was wearing a chocolatey-hued trench coat. The maxi-length piece was by Gabriela Hearst, and Angelina wore it buttoned up as it is, finished it with sheer black tights by Calzedonia and high heels. It was a simple yet seriously chic ensemble, and it gave us all some inspiration for how to style a trench coat.
Whether you want to wear your traditional overcoat as a dress like Angelina or as an everyday smart jacket, a deep brown shade will make a wise choice for the coming months. The color will give the timeless piece a fresh new spin while still being very wearable, and you can find some similar styles below.
Shop chic trench coats
How to style yours
A dark brown trench like Angelina's will look smart and chic for years to come without any risk of it looking dated or off-trend. The deep color will work with pretty much any outfit in your wardrobe, but for this fall, try layering over a maroon jumper dress or a soft caramel sweater and tailored pants look.
Angelina's trench was button-front, minus any sash, but if you want to wear your traditional belted piece as a dress, like the celebrity, you might be wondering how to tie a trench coat. Keep it polished by cinching in your waist and knotting neatly at the front, or for a more relaxed approach, tie it loosely at the back.
