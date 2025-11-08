Maximalist, metallic trainers are a shoe trend not to ignore, and this high street buy looks so similar to an iconic adidas Tokyo

While we love our best white trainers and the versatility they offer, but when it comes to the autumn/winter shoe trends for 2025, it's all about making a statement. From leopard print to bright colour iterations, trainers right now are about high impact teamed with comfort, a look we can very much get behind.

Although the runways used to be inundated with heels, trainers have made their mark on the catwalks, and when it comes to streetwear, no statement style has been as big as the adidas Tokyo shoes. With their shining, metallic silver fabric and sleek, sporty design, high shine shoes are one of the biggest trainer trends of 2025 and offer an easy way to dress up staples from your autumn capsule wardrobe.

A great option for styling-up casual outfits and giving everything a festive spin, the silver trainer makes a comfortable alternative to heels and a great switch out for white trainers, as they're just as wearable. With a £90 price tag, if you want to just dip your toe into the maximalist trainer trend and are unsure of how much you’re going to wear them, this pair of incredibly similar silver lace-up slim sole trainers from River Island delivers the look for less at just £40.

Shop Adidas Tokyo Shoe Lookalike

With the same streamlined, sporty look as the adidas Tokyo shoes, these River Island trainers could be easily mistaken for the branded pair at first glance. Their design nails the retro feel of the adidas pair, with the same low-profile silhouette giving them a unique and fashion-forward look – and that’s not even mentioning the beautiful metallic silver colour that’s a spot-on match even though they’re made from synthetic fabric over the leather of the adidas pair.

While you don’t get the iconic three-stripe detail on the River Island trainers, you do get some textured detailing at the side of the footbed to emulate the look, and in place of the white sole, River Island have opted for a stylish gum sole that we love as a nod to the look of our favourite adidas Sambas.

The laces also differ, with wider, ribbon-like laces and even a dainty silver charm on the River Island pair, giving them a fashionable flair as opposed to a more sporty one. It’s a touch that we love, with the design immediately elevating simple outfits of jeans and jumpers with that flash of metallic silver, and they're perfect for party season too, keeping a laid-back but festively sparkly feeling to even your favourite midi dress outfits.