Adidas Originals x ASOS has just landed online, but be quick - this chic and sporty collaboration is selling fast

Two fashion giants have come together to create a hero range of relaxed basics that will easily work in any wardrobe

A MODEL WEARING A BLACK AND WHITE STRIPED TSHIRT
(Image credit: ASOS)
Jump to category:
Matilda Stanley's avatar
By
published
in News

What do you get when you combine an iconic sportswear brand with a fashion-forward label? The answer is this season's coolest new collaboration, and I want it all!

Adidas Originals has teamed up with ASOS to create a seriously stylish new range of casual basics with a sporty vibe, plus plenty of added details and modern silhouettes to add a contemporary spin. As well as classic zip-up jackets and flippy shorts, there are crochet knits and crisp cotton shirts in the mix. The brands have also cleverly combined the signature sporty stripes with a rich burgundy and cream colour palette that will hit the spring/summer fashion trends, but also last long into Autumn too.

The highly anticipated 18-piece range has just landed online, and I predict a total sell-out, so if you’re tempted, don’t hang around too long. I’ve rounded up some of my favourite buys below.

A MODEL WEARING THE NEW ADIDAS X ASOS COLLABORATION

Pictured: the broderie cami top and capris

(Image credit: ASOS)

Shop the collection

ADIDAS X ASOS JACKET

adidas Originals x ASOS
Crochet tile knitted track jacket co-ord

The plum and cream colours give this zip-up jacket a retro feel that will look great with flared denim and chunky soled heels.

ADIDAS X ASOS SHORTS

adidas Originals x ASOS
Crochet knitted shorts with contrast trim

Heading of on holiday soon? These crochet shorts will be handy to throw over your swimsuit post-splash or worn under an oversized cotton shirt.

ADIDAS X ASOS BLUE SHIRT

adidas Originals x ASOS
Oversized shirt in blue and white stripe

The loose fit and pinstripe print give this one a boyfriend feel that will work nicely with fresh denim as a white jeans outfit.

ADIDAS X ASOS CROCHET TOP
adidas Originals x ASOS
Crochet knitted shorts co-ord with contrast trim

Wear this soft crochet polo shirt with the matching shorts or team it with a swishy A-line skirt and your favourite ballet pumps.

ADIDAS X ASOS TROUSERS
adidas Originals x ASOS
Crochet tile knitted track jacket co-ord

Tuck in a slogan T-shirt to these sporty trousers and you'll have an easy look to add to your weekend wardrobe. Finish with your best white trainers and you'll be all set.

adidas Originals x ASOS knitted polo shirt co-ord in black and white stripe
adidas Originals x ASOS
Knitted polo shirt co-ord in black and white stripe

The striking monochrome stripes and polo collar make this my favourite piece from the entire collection.

I'm a big fan of both brands, so I've been really excited for this collaboration to launch, and I'm happy to say that it doesn't disappoint. It's clear that ASOS is proud of this new collection too, as Vanessa Spence, Executive Vice President, Brand and Creative at ASOS, says: "This collection marks a bold next step in our long-standing relationship with adidas. We've brought our customers exclusive trainer launches and fresh product drops, and now, we're proud to pioneer this new way of working with one of our most trusted partners.

"To take adidas' inimitable three stripes and incredible apparel handwriting and rework through our unique fashion lens is a privilege and marks the most exciting launch in the history of the partnership and also ASOS"

Shop adidas trainers

Wondering how to style this collection? ASOS stocks some of our favourite trainers, including the leopard print Sambas I've been searching for in my size for months now...

Adidas Samba Mary Janes in red on model

adidas Originals
Samba Mary Jane in red

A Mary Jane crossed with a trainer? I'm sold! The temptation with trainers is often to just stick to white, but colour pop red will brighten up all your summer outfits.

Leopard print sambas on model

adidas Originals
Samba Trainers in Leopard Print

Sambas made our list of the most comfortable trainers and as a huge fan of leopard print, these are right up my street!

Gazelle trainers on model

adidas Originals
Gazelle Indoor Trainers in Blue and Red

Retro styles and bright colours are two of the biggest trainer trends 2025 so why not tick both off your list all in one go?

A MODEL WEARING STRIPED TSHIRT AND SHORTS

(Image credit: ASOS)

I love this range and each item will add a fresh update for a weekend wardrobe. Even though it has a sporty feel, there’s no reason to save the pieces exclusively for daytime.

A pair of tracksuit bottoms can look very glam when teamed with a camisole top and classic court shoes, and a zip-front jacket can be slung over a graphic print T-shirt and leather trousers as a fresh spin on date night outfits.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.