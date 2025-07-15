Adidas Originals x ASOS has just landed online, but be quick - this chic and sporty collaboration is selling fast

What do you get when you combine an iconic sportswear brand with a fashion-forward label? The answer is this season's coolest new collaboration, and I want it all!

Adidas Originals has teamed up with ASOS to create a seriously stylish new range of casual basics with a sporty vibe, plus plenty of added details and modern silhouettes to add a contemporary spin. As well as classic zip-up jackets and flippy shorts, there are crochet knits and crisp cotton shirts in the mix. The brands have also cleverly combined the signature sporty stripes with a rich burgundy and cream colour palette that will hit the spring/summer fashion trends, but also last long into Autumn too.

The highly anticipated 18-piece range has just landed online, and I predict a total sell-out, so if you’re tempted, don’t hang around too long. I’ve rounded up some of my favourite buys below.

Pictured: the broderie cami top and capris (Image credit: ASOS)

Shop the collection

I'm a big fan of both brands, so I've been really excited for this collaboration to launch, and I'm happy to say that it doesn't disappoint. It's clear that ASOS is proud of this new collection too, as Vanessa Spence, Executive Vice President, Brand and Creative at ASOS, says: "This collection marks a bold next step in our long-standing relationship with adidas. We've brought our customers exclusive trainer launches and fresh product drops, and now, we're proud to pioneer this new way of working with one of our most trusted partners.

"To take adidas' inimitable three stripes and incredible apparel handwriting and rework through our unique fashion lens is a privilege and marks the most exciting launch in the history of the partnership and also ASOS"

Shop adidas trainers

Wondering how to style this collection? ASOS stocks some of our favourite trainers, including the leopard print Sambas I've been searching for in my size for months now...

adidas Originals Samba Mary Jane in red £100 at ASOS A Mary Jane crossed with a trainer? I'm sold! The temptation with trainers is often to just stick to white, but colour pop red will brighten up all your summer outfits. adidas Originals Samba Trainers in Leopard Print £100 at ASOS Sambas made our list of the most comfortable trainers and as a huge fan of leopard print, these are right up my street! adidas Originals Gazelle Indoor Trainers in Blue and Red £95 at ASOS Retro styles and bright colours are two of the biggest trainer trends 2025 so why not tick both off your list all in one go?

(Image credit: ASOS)

I love this range and each item will add a fresh update for a weekend wardrobe. Even though it has a sporty feel, there’s no reason to save the pieces exclusively for daytime.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A pair of tracksuit bottoms can look very glam when teamed with a camisole top and classic court shoes, and a zip-front jacket can be slung over a graphic print T-shirt and leather trousers as a fresh spin on date night outfits.