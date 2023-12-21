Best boot brands to invest in for this winter and beyond

The best boot brands offer more reassurance that you're investing in a reliable product. One of the larger purchases of any given winter season, you'll naturally want your final choice to last you several seasons and selecting from a reliable source means that you're buying into quality.

With such a huge selection on offer, when adding to your shoe capsule wardrobe, you want to ensure the basics are covered and the best boot brands will often have a wide selection of staple styles alongside more fashion-led pieces to choose from. To begin, ensure you have a pair of the best winter boots - and while these have no set style, cuts such as a riding boot - knee high, low heel and fitted are considered some of the best to invest in as they work with everything from dresses to jeans. After this, you may want to consider ankle or mid-calf designs, as well as heeled options, depending on your wardrobe and lifestyle.

"When it comes to buying boots, it’s important to invest in your purchase to get the best quality and comfort. Usually, a more expensive purchase, think of your new boots in terms of cost per wear," explains fashion stylist and editor, Antonia Kraskowski. "If you’re looking for a pair of outdoor boots, brands such as Sorel and Grenson are a good choice with tractor soles and thermal linings to keep your feet warm on long walks. If you’re looking for a smart pair of knee-high boots, fit is key - pinching or flapping boots are not a good look but luckily Duo offers a range of calf fits and even a bespoke service, meaning you can find a pair that hug your leg perfectly,"

Best boot brands to invest in

1. Duo Boots Best for wide and petite fits Specifications RRP: from £175 Sizes: Sizes 2-10 / Calf 30cm-50cm Today's Best Deals View at Duo Boots Reasons to buy + 8 different calf sizes + Shoe sizes 2 to 10 + Petite and wide fits Reasons to avoid - No next day delivery

Hands up if you have ever struggled to get boots to fit your calves. Whether you're looking for the best wide fit boots, or have problems getting boots to sit flat on very slim calves, the outcome of disappointment is the same. Until now. One of the best boot brands for fit has to be Duo Boots who offer a staggering selection of eight different calf widths, as well as shoe sizes 2 to 10, giving the majority of shoppers the opportunity to buy premium leather boots that will feel custom made.

With all the classic styles you might expect - riding boots, lace-ups and cowboy-inspired numbers, the brand also has sections of petite-fit boots and ankle boots to cover most bases.

Duo Boots Haltham Tall Black Leather Boots View at Duo Boots RRP: £225 | Some of the best black boots on the market, these flat riding boots are an absolute classic for any winter capsule wardrobe. A smart design these will work beautifully with midi dresses, but could also be worn with leggings or jeans tucked in. Duo Boots Saffron Knee High Boots in Tan View at Duo Boots RRP: £275 | Don't underestimate the power of a brown boot outfit. Never seen as quite as versatile as a black boot, a tan or camel design offers a lighter finish and thanks to the neutral hue is generally just as versatile. Try these with denim or other autumnal hues. Duo Boots Freya Knee High Boots in Burgundy Leather View at Duo Boots RRP: £275 | Once you have flat boots covered if you're a heel wearer, a pair of evening boots can help take you from AM to PM with ease - as these will work in the office or a bar. The warm merlot hue makes a gorgeously rich change from black and brown.

2. Marks & Spencer Budget concious shoppers Specifications RRP: from £28 Sizes: 3-8 Today's Best Deals View at M&S Reasons to buy + Great price points + Mix of trend-led and classic styles Reasons to avoid - Standard widths

One of the best British clothing brands, Marks & Spencer is an automatic go-to for many shopper's wardrobe essentials. One of the best boot brands, M&S offer a mixture of classic staples, alongside more direction designs at a price that your bank balance will be happy with. Maintaining quality is still key at M&S and this high street brand delivers here. From the best knee high boots, to trend stompy styles, you can find it all in any given season, but you need to shop fast, as designs tend to sell out quickly.

"I love M&S boots selection as it helps shoppers nail the trends without breaking the bank," shares senior fashion & beauty writer, Amelia Yeomans. "While its staple offering of riding boots is something I can guarantee I will see at the start of each autumn - in all the classic colourways. It's the brand's embracement of top trends at pocket-friendly prices that win me over every time. And if a trend is set to last, I know that next year I'll be able to wear my M&S purchase again, for excellent cost-per-wear."

M&S Leather Lace Up Block Heel Ankle Boots View at M&S RRP: £69 | Lace-up boots are having a moment and these new-in boots from M&S are a chic style steal. Giving a nod to gothic-inspired trends of the moment, the solid block heel will help you navigate your day. Team with trousers, skirts or dresses. M&S Leather Chelsea Flatform Ankle Boots View at M&S RRP: £75 | Practical dressing remains key to a modern wardrobe and these flatform stompy boots demonstrate how well M&S navigate trending styles with easy everyday dressing - it's why they're always a go-to. We love the easy=on elasticated sides. M&S Block Heel Sock Boots View at M&S RRP: £49.50 | While these boots might not have the most longevity - elasticated fabrics can pucker and lose their shape in a way leather does not. If you want to tap into the latest boot trends, check out the best boot brands, like M&S for style and substance.

3. Sorel Specifications RRP: from £110 Sizes: 3-10 Today's Best Deals View at Sorel Footwear

Whether you're hitting the slopes or just trying to navigate the pavements, the best snow boots are a must during the winter, and with late February and early March still likely culprits for the white stuff, it's still worth investing this deep into boot season. Sorel makes some of the best snow boots - even the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton gets her snow boots here, and the brand's fashion-forward designs come in at quite a range of price points too. With grip soles, cosy liners and waterproof outers, its selection of snow boots will ensure you stay dry, warm and stylish - and stay upright.

Sorel Lennox Lace Waterproof Leather Boots View at Sorel RRP: £175 | With a solid tread sole and heaps of style, these tan waterproof, leather boots are a brilliant choice for wet and snowy weather. With all the style of a regular boot, these can be paired with dresses too, tapping into the Gorpcore trend. Sorel Women's Kinetic Impact Snow Boot View at Sorel RRP: £155 | For the real deal, these padded boots come in three colourways and are made for tackling some serious snow. With a trainer-like sole, we love the sporty appeal of the design, while the clever lace-up and padded fabric mix runway with practicality. Sorel Tofino II Tall Snow Boot View at Sorel Boots RRP: £190 | Need a little more coverage? Pair these with your snow gear, or your best thermals and warmest leggings for a tall boot that will keep you warm and dry in the snowiest of conditions. We love the shearling lined trim too for added cosy factor.

4. Ariat Specifications RRP: from £135 Sizes: 3-8.5 Today's Best Deals View at Ariat

Makers of some of the best cowboy boots, Ariat delivers that Western flavour straight to your boot drawer. Although this is often a look more associated with spring and summer trends, there's nothing to stop you from embracing cowboy boots all year through, and they play particularly well into a boho capsule wardrobe - as they work wonderfully with jeans and dresses.

"If you want a tough work boot that packs a stylish punch, Ariat is one of the best boot brands," says Rivkie Baum fashion editor at woman&home. "Having spent some time out in Colorado, those amongst our group loved Ariat as a boot to wear on the ranch, as they are hardwearing and designed for purpose. If like me you just want the aesthetic without the hard work, then Ariat still fulfils the brief".

Ariat Oak Grove Western Boots View at Ariat RRP: £190 | When it comes to how to wear cowboy boots, few brands are more worthwhile looking at than Ariat. Packed with authenticity and style, these are solidly crafted leather boots with heaps of design. The embroidered pastel hues help carry these into spring/summer too. Ariat Scarlet Waterproof Boots View at Ariat RRP: £300 | But the brand is more than just the best cowboy boots to wear with jeans. These knee-high, waterproof boots with a riding silhouette are a smarter option from the largely casual brand and can be easily paired with dresses too. Ariat Rambler Boots View at RRP: £150 | With a worn-in look and feel, these boots already feel like they've got a story to tell, and you know that they'll just keep on going too. The slightly shorter cut makes them great with all cuts of denim, tucking under hems or slipping jean legs in.

5. Russell & Bromley Specifications RRP: from £225 Sizes: 3-9 Today's Best Deals View at Russell & Bromley

Another winning British brand, Russell & Bromley does come out as one of the more expensive brands in our best boots brand round-up, but it's all about the attention to detail. From the fabric mix, of high-quality leather, suede and shearling trims, to the precise stitching, Russell & Bromley boots ooze Quiet Luxury and its designs are built to last. A true investment item, you'll want to keep the original box and the stuffing to help you pack these away at the end of each season and if you've opted for suede, make sure to add some suede protector to your shopping list too.

"I've had the same pair of snow boots from Russell & Bromley for over a decade and they are still going strong. The leather is buttery soft and the faux fur lining is a cosy finishing touch that makes me hate snow that little bit less, as I always enjoy the opportunity to wear them out," says Rivkie.

Fashion editor Julie Player agrees, “Russell & Bromley is a great brand for women’s boots with a comprehensive selection of styles and colours to choose from, crafted from luxury leather. From practical designs like chunky biker boots with faux-fur linings to elegant knee-highs that will work well in your quiet luxury wardrobe.”

Russell & Bromley Rein Riding Boots View at Russell & Bromley RRP: £575 | Home of the classics, a pair of Russell & Bromley riding boots is a Quiet Luxury shoe choice that will never go out of style. The simple, flat design makes these a versatile wear, but one you can always rely on year to year, we love the curved top too. Russell & Bromley Jolene Boots View at Russell & Bromley RRP: £325 | Ankle boots are having a moment, largely due to their versatile styling. Pair with trousers or jeans, with hems tucked in, over or stopping at ankle-grazing length to truly show off your shoe design. Alternatively these can pair with dresses or skirts. Rusell & Bromley Slope Boots View at Russell & Bromley RRP: £425 | It's the extra luxe touches from Russell & Bromley that we really love and the shearling lining and trim set these boots apart from the masses. In a combination of leather and suede you can see the craftsmanship that has gone into each pair.

What to look for in the best boot brands

We've selected our best boot brands for their wide-ranging styles that cover everything from practical footwear to fashion-forward styling at a mix of price points. Look for solid heel construction, strong stitch work and top-quality fabrications (leather will always wear well). At the end of each season be sure to clean your boots and get any resole or re-heeling work done so that they are ready to take that first step the following year. As with most items in your closet, the more you look after an item, the longer it will remain in tip-top condition.

Are the best boot brands worth it?

In a word, yes. If you're willing to invest in a pair of boots you naturally want them to last for more than one winter and opting to pay a little more for quality design, fastenings and fabrication will pretty much guarantee that you will get a return on your investment. That doesn't negate you playing your part though. Keep your boots clean and polished, store them carefully and deal with any scuffs or worn down soles as soon as possible to keep them in a box fresh condition.

Our experts...

