From studio to street: Effortlessly cool athleisure looks from the street style set

It’s easy to understand the allure of athleisure. A fashion trend that prioritizes comfort and simplicity while still looking chic and polished? Count us in.

Blending fashion and function, the trend has been around for decades, but it really skyrocketed in popularity in 2020 when working from home became the norm and comfort took center stage. And, it shows no sign of going away.

There is, however, a formula for getting the look just right. Pairing activewear pieces with elevated staple items will add a laid-back edge to any look, while a minimally styled tracksuit and sneakers combo could veer into gym territory.

Not sure how to strike the right balance and how to incorporate athleisure into your capsule wardrobe? Get inspired by these athleisure looks taken from fashion weeks in New York, London, Paris and Milan across the years.

The best athleisure street style looks from across the years

A touch of tailoring

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bringing together a fitted gray striped blazer with a classic white tee and wide-leg adidas pants, this look was snapped outside the AMI show during Paris Fashion Week in June 2022.

The guest's Tabi shoes and fitted blazer instantly make this casual look feel more elevated, and it is a fun twist on the classic 'jeans and a blazer' combo.

Black and yellow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this look, spotted on the streets of New York in 2023. The heeled boots, tank top and form-fitting adidas pants instantly make the ensemble feel more elevated.

Double denim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not the sportiest take on the trend, but this double-denim look, seen at Copenhagen Fashion Week in August 2024, definitely features athleisure elements - like the guest's Gucci X adidas heels.

The white stripes also add a sporty touch to the jacquard-printed denim co-ord.

Retro sneakers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sure, heels have their place, but for a polished, low-key look, a great pair of sneakers can be just as effective.

Here, the retro-style sneakers complement the different textures of this natural-hued ensemble.

Elevated accessories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This athleisure-inspired look from Brazilian entrepreneur and influencer Helena Bordon brings together shiny black leather cycling shorts and a Palm Angels hoodie for a sporty but luxe ensemble.

Her towering strappy heels and black sunglasses give it a Fashion Week-ready finish.

A classic slip skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're taking style cues from this guest, pictured outside The Row during Paris Fashion Week in September 2024.

Pairing a black adidas jacket with a fitted white mini skirt and black ballet flats, this ensemble is pared-back but oh-so-chic.

Ready to face the elements

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former microbiologist turned personal trainer, Grece Ghanem, is perhaps best known these days for her fashion credentials and is a street style favorite.

Here, she pairs a windbreaker with a long trench coat, wide-leg pants and kitten heels for a sharp urban daytime look.

High-end high street

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She might be used to wearing high fashion on the runway, but model Tami Williams shows that sometimes high street styles can be just as impactful.

Pictured in Paris in 2018, the Jamaican-born model teamed a camouflage jacket over a yellow sweater and a pair of white Zara track pants for a comfortable but cool look, perfect for the crisp February temperatures in the French capital.

Sequins are always a good idea

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sequins are a year-round favorite and we'd argue they're worthy of a place in any capsule wardrobe. Perfect for Christmas parties or adding a glitzy, glamorous finish to any casual outfits, with a bit of thought, they're far easier to style than you might think.

Case in point: this Copenhagen Fashion Week guest, pictured in August 2024, who teamed a matching brown-and-orange adidas Originals Shirt and Sambas, together with a gold disc hemmed sequin skirt. Fun, fashion-forward and just a little bit sporty.

Strong staples

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to athleisure staple pieces, an adidas track jacket is high on our list. Here, perennial street style favorite and CEO and Fashion Director of TANK Magazine, Caroline Issa, styles hers with a sleek printed Sacai skirt and knee-high boots.

The over-the-shoulder track top

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Draped casually over the shoulder, this striped Balenciaga sweatshirt adds a sporty edge to an otherwise formal monochrome outfit.

A relaxed leather bag and shades complete the laid-back look.

Varsity style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay, so this cornflower blue outfit from Italian fashion influencer Erika Boldrin isn't strictly athleisure. But her varsity-style jacket adds a touch of jock-inspired charm to her eye-catching, feminine ensemble.

A Miu Miu moment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We adore this yellow Miu Miu jacket, with its black collar and retro details. A little more feminine and fitted than some of the brand's sportier athleisure pieces, it adds a sophisticated edge to an everyday summer-in-the-city outfit.

Oversized sweater and sequins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we believe sequins can work for just about any occasion, for day-to-day wear, they look best when paired with more casual separates.

Case in point: this ensemble from Paris Fashion Week in March 2023, where a relaxed blue hoodie and white sneakers add a casual, contemporary edge to a classic outfit.

Cow print details

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're big fans of this look, spotted at New York Fashion Week in September 2024.

The ubiquitous adidas track top adds an effortless athleisure vibe to the striking look, featuring a black ruffled skirt and playful cow print boots.

A touch of tartan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oozing Scandi girl cool, this look, comprised of a blue tracksuit top and tartan skirt, brings together a fun cacophony of colors and prints.

Complete with an umbrella, colorful socks, and sneakers, this bold look was spotted at Copenhagen Fashion Week in August 2023.

Elevated basics

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The brown cargo pants and emerald-green adidas top would look striking on their own, but what really elevates this look is the green strappy heels, yellow bag, and white sunnies.

A grown-up and fashion-forward take on athleisure, this look fuses activewear elements with refined materials and tailoring.

Head-to-toe Gucci

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Influencer and co-founder of fashion label, The Attico, Gilda Ambrosio is a constant source of sartorial inspiration.

Here, she looks ultra glam in a green Gucci sportsuit where the high-sheen material and oversized fit give a lux-but-relaxed effect.

A node to the New York Yankees

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's something so instantly comforting about putting on a bright, cozy hoodie. But it's not always easy to style the loungewear favorite.

Here, Emili Sindlev teams her bright green hoodie with some colorful orange shoes and a New York Yankees bag for a youthful look that feels directional but relaxed.

A pop of color

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Influencer and style icon Grece Ghanem was a personal trainer in a previous life, so it's no surprise she often incorporates athleisure staples into her coveted Fashion Week looks.

Here, she pairs a cropped Celine hoodie with jeans and electric blue Loewe sunnies for a fun, eye-catching look.

Sunbeam yellow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lighting up the streets of Milan in September 2022, fashion blogger Thassia Naves showcased the perfect luxe athleisure look, wearing pieces from the SS23 Gucci x adidas collection.

Fringe details

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What we love about this look, captured at New York Fashion Week in September 2024, is that the jacket completely transforms it, adding an instantly cool and relaxed edge.

For a dressier take, the windbreaker jacket could be swapped for a jewel-toned trench coat.

'80s style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This fun outfit, spotted during Milan Fashion Week in February 2022, has us dreaming of hitting the slopes. But the shiny leather boots, pink handbag, and classic black sunglasses give it the right edge for the city, too.

Feel-good florals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this impactful look from influencer Sandra Bauknecht, which blends sportier cuts - a subtle nod to the athleisure trend - while staying Fashion Week ready.

The green sailor-collar polo shirt pairs beautifully with her vibrant floral skirt and Bottega Veneta shoes.

Casual sneaks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sneakers and maxi skirts are a match made in heaven - and this combo is perfect for spring and fall days where you're not quite ready to don ballet pumps or sandals, but boots feel a little too heavy.

This easy-going formula is also an easy way to dip your toes in the athleisure trend without going too sporty.

Paint the town red

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking to put together the perfect single-color outfit? The key is to play with different textures and styles to create a look that's visually cohesive, but still interesting.

For inspiration, take cues from this look, pictured at Paris Fashion Week in March 2023. Bringing together a glitzy red sequin skirt, red adidas track top, Balenciaga shoes, and white socks, it's simple but so effective.

The power of the mac

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The humble mac, or trench coat, is one of the hardest-working pieces you can have in your closet - and it has the power to instantly transform any athleisure look.

Endlessly versatile, this style will work with a whole array of outfits and will make any ensemble look instantly polished and considered.

A new take on a tracksuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This blue tracksuit dress from Victoria Beckham, modelled on influencer Gitta Banko, is a fun, feminine take on athleisure.

Box-fresh white sneakers and a feminine floral Konrad jacket complete the look.

All in the accessories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, you can wear white socks with heels - even kitten heels.

Not sure? Then take inspiration from this stylish Paris Fashion Week guest, pictured in September 2022.

Mix and match

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Art director and visual producer, Maria Barteczko, shows that you don't need to blow the budget to put together an impactful outfit that still gets the attention of the fashion pack.

Pictured in Düsseldorf in March 2023, she opted for Bershka sunglasses, a Balenciaga tee, and earrings with a Zara tracksuit jacket and COS pants.

Futuristic, fun, and refreshingly accessible.

Effortless activewear

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stella McCartney is known for her feminine silhouettes that mesh beautiful tailoring and sportswear elements, so if you're looking to invest in some strong athleisure pieces, her brand is a great starting point.

This Stella McCartney tracksuit, cape, and sneakers combo, modelled by Kristine Kilty during London Fashion Week in February 2022, perfectly captures that signature style.

'70s cool

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It doesn't get much cooler than this athleisure look from British model Edie Campbell during Paris Fashion Week in March 2016.

Her long black trench coat and sunglasses add a cool but refined edge to her red and tan Chloé tracksuit.