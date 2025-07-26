From studio to street: Effortlessly cool athleisure looks from the street style set

These elevated athleisure looks bring together wardrobe staples and fashion-forward activewear

Athleisure looks, as spotted at various Fashion Weeks across the years
(Image credit: Future / Getty)
Anna Paul's avatar
By
published
in Features

It’s easy to understand the allure of athleisure. A fashion trend that prioritizes comfort and simplicity while still looking chic and polished? Count us in.

Blending fashion and function, the trend has been around for decades, but it really skyrocketed in popularity in 2020 when working from home became the norm and comfort took center stage. And, it shows no sign of going away.

There is, however, a formula for getting the look just right. Pairing activewear pieces with elevated staple items will add a laid-back edge to any look, while a minimally styled tracksuit and sneakers combo could veer into gym territory.

Not sure how to strike the right balance and how to incorporate athleisure into your capsule wardrobe? Get inspired by these athleisure looks taken from fashion weeks in New York, London, Paris and Milan across the years.

The best athleisure street style looks from across the years

A touch of tailoring

A guest wears a white t-shirt, a gray striped print pattern long blazer jacket, a white leather with colored print pattern crossbody bag from Balenciaga, black sport pants from Adidas, black shiny leather slit / split toe cap / block heels ankle boots, outside the AMI show, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2023, on June 23, 2022 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bringing together a fitted gray striped blazer with a classic white tee and wide-leg adidas pants, this look was snapped outside the AMI show during Paris Fashion Week in June 2022.

The guest's Tabi shoes and fitted blazer instantly make this casual look feel more elevated, and it is a fun twist on the classic 'jeans and a blazer' combo.

Black and yellow

A guest wears yellow track suit jacket, pants outside 3.1 Phillip Lim on September 10, 2023 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this look, spotted on the streets of New York in 2023. The heeled boots, tank top and form-fitting adidas pants instantly make the ensemble feel more elevated.

Double denim

A guest wears blue sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, light and dark blue Jacquard pattern short sleeve shirt with dark brown collar, light and dark blue Jacquard pattern baggy pants with white stripes and dark brown collared waist, silver bracelets, light yellow leather bag, Décolleté adidas x Gucci GG heels, outside Rolf Ekroth, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024-2025 on August 5, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not the sportiest take on the trend, but this double-denim look, seen at Copenhagen Fashion Week in August 2024, definitely features athleisure elements - like the guest's Gucci X adidas heels.

The white stripes also add a sporty touch to the jacquard-printed denim co-ord.

Retro sneakers

Hollie Mercedes Peters wears Loewe bag, creme white sleeveless knit, pleated skirt in beige, blazer, scarf outside Herskind during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 31, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sure, heels have their place, but for a polished, low-key look, a great pair of sneakers can be just as effective.

Here, the retro-style sneakers complement the different textures of this natural-hued ensemble.

Elevated accessories

Helena Bordon wears black sunglasses, gold earrings, a black hoodie sweater from Palm Angels, black shiny leather cyclist shorts, black shiny varnished leather with gold metallic toe-cap / pointed pumps heels shoes , outside Palm Angels, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on March 05, 2023 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This athleisure-inspired look from Brazilian entrepreneur and influencer Helena Bordon brings together shiny black leather cycling shorts and a Palm Angels hoodie for a sporty but luxe ensemble.

Her towering strappy heels and black sunglasses give it a Fashion Week-ready finish.

A classic slip skirt

A guest wears black Adidas jacket, white mini skirt, black ballet flats, outside The Row, during Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2024 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're taking style cues from this guest, pictured outside The Row during Paris Fashion Week in September 2024.

Pairing a black adidas jacket with a fitted white mini skirt and black ballet flats, this ensemble is pared-back but oh-so-chic.

Ready to face the elements

Grece Ghanem wears black sunglasses, dark navy blue white zipped high neck jacket, dark blue double breasted wool coat, shiny black Calvin Klien drawstring leather bag, black leather belt, light blue washed loose denim jean pants, shiny black pointed toe kitten heels leather shoes, outside Calvin Klein, during the New York Fashion week Fall/Winter 2025 on February 7, 2025 in New York, New York

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former microbiologist turned personal trainer, Grece Ghanem, is perhaps best known these days for her fashion credentials and is a street style favorite.

Here, she pairs a windbreaker with a long trench coat, wide-leg pants and kitten heels for a sharp urban daytime look.

High-end high street

Jamaican model Tami Williams wears a camouflage green jacket over a yellow sweater, white striped Zara trackpants, white sneakers, a red purse, and pink lucite sunglasses on February 28, 2018 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She might be used to wearing high fashion on the runway, but model Tami Williams shows that sometimes high street styles can be just as impactful.

Pictured in Paris in 2018, the Jamaican-born model teamed a camouflage jacket over a yellow sweater and a pair of white Zara track pants for a comfortable but cool look, perfect for the crisp February temperatures in the French capital.

Sequins are always a good idea

A guest wears black sunglasses, gold earrings, dark red brown bright orange striped Adidas Originals 80S short sleeve shirt, light brown and dark brown leopard pattern/print bag, shiny gold sequin with circle detail midi skirt, white socks, dark brown Adidas Originals sambas SL-72, outside Marimekko, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024-2025 on August 8, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sequins are a year-round favorite and we'd argue they're worthy of a place in any capsule wardrobe. Perfect for Christmas parties or adding a glitzy, glamorous finish to any casual outfits, with a bit of thought, they're far easier to style than you might think.

Case in point: this Copenhagen Fashion Week guest, pictured in August 2024, who teamed a matching brown-and-orange adidas Originals Shirt and Sambas, together with a gold disc hemmed sequin skirt. Fun, fashion-forward and just a little bit sporty.

Strong staples

Caroline Issa wears a Sacai skirt, Adidas jacket and Khaite boots during London Fashion Week September 2021 on September 18, 2021 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to athleisure staple pieces, an adidas track jacket is high on our list. Here, perennial street style favorite and CEO and Fashion Director of TANK Magazine, Caroline Issa, styles hers with a sleek printed Sacai skirt and knee-high boots.

The over-the-shoulder track top

A guest wears black top, black Balenciaga sweatshirt, black pleated skirt, black bag, outside Balenciaga, during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2024 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Draped casually over the shoulder, this striped Balenciaga sweatshirt adds a sporty edge to an otherwise formal monochrome outfit.

A relaxed leather bag and shades complete the laid-back look.

Varsity style

Erika Boldrin outside Philosophy fashion show wearing a long pleated blue skirt and a baseball striped blue jacket during the Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 on September 25, 2021 in Milan, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay, so this cornflower blue outfit from Italian fashion influencer Erika Boldrin isn't strictly athleisure. But her varsity-style jacket adds a touch of jock-inspired charm to her eye-catching, feminine ensemble.

A Miu Miu moment

A guest wears yellow Miu Miu jacket with black details, black and white floral print midi skirt, brown Adidas sneakers, brown bag, outside Loewe, during the Haute Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22, 2024 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We adore this yellow Miu Miu jacket, with its black collar and retro details. A little more feminine and fitted than some of the brand's sportier athleisure pieces, it adds a sophisticated edge to an everyday summer-in-the-city outfit.

Oversized sweater and sequins

A guest is seen wearing a blue hoodie, sequin skirt and cream sneakers outside the Rokh show during Paris Fashion Week F/W 2023 on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we believe sequins can work for just about any occasion, for day-to-day wear, they look best when paired with more casual separates.

Case in point: this ensemble from Paris Fashion Week in March 2023, where a relaxed blue hoodie and white sneakers add a casual, contemporary edge to a classic outfit.

Cow print details

A guest wears black rimmed sunglasses with orange lenses, silver hoop earrings, black Adidas tracksuit jacket, black ruffled midi skirt, gold rings, white and dark brown cow pattern/print heeled boots, black leather bag, outside Tibi, during the New York Fashion week Spring/Summer 2025 on September 07, 2024 in New York, New York

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're big fans of this look, spotted at New York Fashion Week in September 2024.

The ubiquitous adidas track top adds an effortless athleisure vibe to the striking look, featuring a black ruffled skirt and playful cow print boots.

A touch of tartan

A guest wears blue track suit jacket, checkered multi colored skirt outside OpéraSport during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 on August 09, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oozing Scandi girl cool, this look, comprised of a blue tracksuit top and tartan skirt, brings together a fun cacophony of colors and prints.

Complete with an umbrella, colorful socks, and sneakers, this bold look was spotted at Copenhagen Fashion Week in August 2023.

Elevated basics

A guest wears brown pants, a green Adidas top, and a pale yellow bag outside Rolf Ekroth during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 on August 8, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The brown cargo pants and emerald-green adidas top would look striking on their own, but what really elevates this look is the green strappy heels, yellow bag, and white sunnies.

A grown-up and fashion-forward take on athleisure, this look fuses activewear elements with refined materials and tailoring.

Head-to-toe Gucci

Gilda Ambrosio wears a green Gucci sport suit outside Gucci during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Influencer and co-founder of fashion label, The Attico, Gilda Ambrosio is a constant source of sartorial inspiration.

Here, she looks ultra glam in a green Gucci sportsuit where the high-sheen material and oversized fit give a lux-but-relaxed effect.

A node to the New York Yankees

Emili Sindlev is seen wearing a green hoodie, black skirt, black belt and orange shoes with a NY Yankees black bag outside the Coach show during New York Fashion Week F/W 2023 on February 13, 2023 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's something so instantly comforting about putting on a bright, cozy hoodie. But it's not always easy to style the loungewear favorite.

Here, Emili Sindlev teams her bright green hoodie with some colorful orange shoes and a New York Yankees bag for a youthful look that feels directional but relaxed.

A pop of color

Grece Ghanem wears red cropped Celine hoody, bag, denim jeans, blue Loewe sunglasses outside Lovechild 1979 during day two of the Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) SS25 on August 06, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Influencer and style icon Grece Ghanem was a personal trainer in a previous life, so it's no surprise she often incorporates athleisure staples into her coveted Fashion Week looks.

Here, she pairs a cropped Celine hoodie with jeans and electric blue Loewe sunnies for a fun, eye-catching look.

Sunbeam yellow

Thassia Naves is seen wearing a black Gucci sunglasses, transparent tulle top and skirt from Gucci x Adidas, a yellow and white print pattern wool cardigan from Gucci x Adidas and a beige monogram Gucci handbag outside the Gucci show during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 23, 2022 in Milan, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lighting up the streets of Milan in September 2022, fashion blogger Thassia Naves showcased the perfect luxe athleisure look, wearing pieces from the SS23 Gucci x adidas collection.

Fringe details

A guest wears black skirt with fringes, beige jacket, white shirt outside Area during New York Fashion Week on September 06, 2024 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What we love about this look, captured at New York Fashion Week in September 2024, is that the jacket completely transforms it, adding an instantly cool and relaxed edge.

For a dressier take, the windbreaker jacket could be swapped for a jewel-toned trench coat.

'80s style

A guest wears black sunglasses from Balenciaga, gold earrings, a purple with black / white striped print pattern zipper high neck sweater, matching purple with black / white striped print pattern sport pants, a pink matte leather handbag, black shiny leather laces ankle boots, outside the Etro fashion show, during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This fun outfit, spotted during Milan Fashion Week in February 2022, has us dreaming of hitting the slopes. But the shiny leather boots, pink handbag, and classic black sunglasses give it the right edge for the city, too.

Feel-good florals

Influencer Sandra Bauknecht wearing a green sailor collar knitted wool polo shirt with gold chain detail by Gucci, a multicolored floral print crepe de chine maxi skirt with buttons and cream colored lace by Gucci x Ken Scott, sunglasses by Bottega Veneta, a lime green bag by Bottega Veneta, green high heel sandals by Bottega Veneta, orange FF motif earrings by Fendi, a gold love bracelet by Cartier, a gold Juste un Clou nail bracelet with diamonds by Cartier and a rose gold watch by Audemars Piguet seen during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on September 6, 2021 in Berlin, Germany.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this impactful look from influencer Sandra Bauknecht, which blends sportier cuts - a subtle nod to the athleisure trend - while staying Fashion Week ready.

The green sailor-collar polo shirt pairs beautifully with her vibrant floral skirt and Bottega Veneta shoes.

Casual sneaks

A guest wears black sunglasses, a pale gray long blazer jacket, a pale yellow with white embossed pattern long dress, a yellow shiny leather long handbag from Jacquemus, beige matte sneakers , outside Munthe, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 on August 10, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sneakers and maxi skirts are a match made in heaven - and this combo is perfect for spring and fall days where you're not quite ready to don ballet pumps or sandals, but boots feel a little too heavy.

This easy-going formula is also an easy way to dip your toes in the athleisure trend without going too sporty.

Paint the town red

A guest wears black sunglasses, a red zipper sweater from Adidas, a black shiny leather large zipper jacket, a black shiny leather shoulder bag from Dior, a red embroidered sequined long slit / split skirt, white with black logo print pattern socks from Adidas, red with white logo painted pattern pointed pumps heels shoes from Balenciaga , outside Atlein, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on March 05, 2023 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking to put together the perfect single-color outfit? The key is to play with different textures and styles to create a look that's visually cohesive, but still interesting.

For inspiration, take cues from this look, pictured at Paris Fashion Week in March 2023. Bringing together a glitzy red sequin skirt, red adidas track top, Balenciaga shoes, and white socks, it's simple but so effective.

The power of the mac

Golestaneh Mayer-Uellner is seen wearing jogging suit Zara, trenchcoat H&M, dad sandals Marni, tweed bag Chanel in blue, sunglasses Celine on May 21, 2021 in Cologne, Germany

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The humble mac, or trench coat, is one of the hardest-working pieces you can have in your closet - and it has the power to instantly transform any athleisure look.

Endlessly versatile, this style will work with a whole array of outfits and will make any ensemble look instantly polished and considered.

A new take on a tracksuit

Influencer Gitta Banko wearing a blue tracksuit maxi dress by Victoria Beckham, a multicolored floral print reversible jacket by Konrad, a black bag by Saint Laurent, sunglasses by Ray-Ban and white sneaker by Chanel, all by loui.rocks during a street style shooting on October 17, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This blue tracksuit dress from Victoria Beckham, modelled on influencer Gitta Banko, is a fun, feminine take on athleisure.

Box-fresh white sneakers and a feminine floral Konrad jacket complete the look.

All in the accessories

A guest wearing white Adidas socks, black Prada shoes, and a black Prada bag outside Victoria/Tomas, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023, on September 27, 2022 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, you can wear white socks with heels - even kitten heels.

Not sure? Then take inspiration from this stylish Paris Fashion Week guest, pictured in September 2022.

Mix and match

Maria Barteczko seen wearing Bershka black oval swift futuristic sunglasses, Balenciaga silver brass rhinestones logo earrings, Zara blue / white / black retro nylon tracksuit jacket, Balenciaga black logo cotton shirt, COS black classic pants, Adidas by StellaMcCartney black slipper clogs, Balenciaga black leather Lindsay chain bag, on March 18, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Art director and visual producer, Maria Barteczko, shows that you don't need to blow the budget to put together an impactful outfit that still gets the attention of the fashion pack.

Pictured in Düsseldorf in March 2023, she opted for Bershka sunglasses, a Balenciaga tee, and earrings with a Zara tracksuit jacket and COS pants.

Futuristic, fun, and refreshingly accessible.

Effortless activewear

Kristine Kilty wears a Stella McCartney tracksuit, cape and trainers and a Kat Von D bag during London Fashion Week February 2022 on February 19, 2022 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stella McCartney is known for her feminine silhouettes that mesh beautiful tailoring and sportswear elements, so if you're looking to invest in some strong athleisure pieces, her brand is a great starting point.

This Stella McCartney tracksuit, cape, and sneakers combo, modelled by Kristine Kilty during London Fashion Week in February 2022, perfectly captures that signature style.

'70s cool

British model Edie Campbell wears a black jacket a Chloé red and tan tracksuit after the Chanel show at Grand Palais on March 07, 2016 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It doesn't get much cooler than this athleisure look from British model Edie Campbell during Paris Fashion Week in March 2016.

Her long black trench coat and sunglasses add a cool but refined edge to her red and tan Chloé tracksuit.

Anna Paul
Anna Paul
Freelance editor and writer

Anna is an editor and journalist with over a decade of experience in digital content production, ranging from working in busy newsrooms and advertising agencies to fashion houses and luxury drinks brands. Now a freelance writer and editor, Anna covers everything lifestyle, from fashion and skincare to mental health and the best cocktails (and where to drink them). 

Originally from Glasgow, Anna has lived in Berlin, Barcelona, and London, with stints in Guernsey and Athens. Her love of travel influences her work, whether she’s stocking up on the best skincare at French pharmacies, taking notes on local street style, or learning to cook regional cuisines. A certified cinephile, when she's not travelling the world, you'll find her hiding away from it at her local cinema.