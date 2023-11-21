32 inspirational street style outfits of jeans and boots combinations

Few style combinations can compete with the power of jeans and boots when it comes to fashion staples. A well-fitting pair of jeans is an essential item in any wardrobe, and boots of all shapes can elevate this look to new heights. From chunky boots or sleek ankle boots, there's a boot and jean combination for every occasion.

When it comes to ways to style jeans and boots, these are two wardrobe essentials that will always have a spot in your capsule wardrobe. With a pair of boots delivering an easy way to up-style your best jeans, there are so many style combinations to be had here that it is a look you can safely turn to time and again for a quick sartorial win.

Nailing the types of jeans to pair with which boot cut is essential, but mark our words there is something for every look. We've pulled together 32 inspirational ways to style jeans and boots to help you keep this aesthetic going all year through.

32 ways to style jeans and boots

One of the best ways to style jeans, jeans with boots always look chic. From smart casual daytime outfits to date night pairings, there are endless possibilities.

1. Slim jeans & flat boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales is always at the top of our list when it comes to styling inspiration. For a casual daytime look, take inspiration from Kate Middleton and pair classic slim-fit jeans with flat leather Chelsea boots. This is a styling trick we often see the Princess opt for - a Breton top and one of the best Barbour jackets - so this is one to keep in mind for a rainy-day outfit idea.

Barbour Defence Jacket View at Outdoor & Country RRP: £249.95 | Kate Middleton is a fan of Barbour jackets and owns a Defence wax jacket like this design. An outdoor jacket with strong water repellent properties, this is a super useful piece that will last you for years when well looked after and regularly re-waxed. & Other Stories Breton Top View at & Other Stories RRP: £65 | You can't go wrong with a Breton striped top - a winner in any minimalist wardrobe, it will pair with any bottoms, including blue and black jeans. Try tucking or half tucking your knitwear into the waistband to show off your figure. Levi's 726 High Rise Jeans View at Levi's RRP: £100 | Kick flare jeans are universally flattering, but are particularly brilliant for petites, as the hem tends to cut a little bit higher - making them also a winner for pairing with boots. Make sure to choose slim fitting calf boots that can slide under your denims.

2. Coloured laces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Your best black boots are a staple for a reason, but this lace trick offers an instant outfit refresh. Take inspiration from Paris Street Style and switch out black laces for a coloured pair and match it with your top and bag. See how the subtle tones of green through her top, bag and laces elevate this look for an evening look without the heels.

3. With an outdoor jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This jeans and boot combo appears to be a go-to, and it's perfect for autumn outfit ideas for popping to the shop or heading to lunch and still looking chic. Black kick flare jeans, brown boots (tucked underneath), and a quilted statement jacket - simple but incredibly stylish.

4. Leather over the knee boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Over-the-knee boots always look sophisticated, and they are even more chic in leather. Pair with blue jeans and a black belted blazer for a more polished take on the look - the elegance in this street-style snap speaks for itself. Remember to opt for slim or skinny jeans under your boots so they tuck in neatly.

5. Wide leg jeans and a heel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wide-leg jeans look best with a heel, and this look proves it. A black turtleneck tucked into dark denim jeans and a black heeled boot for a classic, chic look. Add a statement necklace for an evening look and a white blazer for a look you can take to the office.

6. Brown suede ankle boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to brown boot outfit ideas, a pair of suede brown boots offers a more bohemian feel to most jeans and boots outfit combos. Mid to indigo jeans work best with brown boots as the neutral palette looks relaxed but polished. Pair blue slim-fitting jeans with pointy suede boots and a darker-toned jacket for a winning ensemble.

7. Double denim and studs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just as we thought double denim couldn't get any cooler, we found this street style snap. A slightly oversized button-up denim shirt with matching denim jeans and silver studded boots popping out under the flare is a super stylish way to style jeans and boots. Add a contrasting coat for a pop of colour (and warmth).

8. Black & white

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't be afraid to keep it simple and streamlined. Going for a block colour boot and trousers will create the look of longer legs, which is only emphasised by a boot with a pointed toe. Adding a contrasting jacket adds interest to the look.

9. White jeans & black boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This neutral-tone look is so chic it is one of our favourite ways to style jeans and boots. It's simple but so sophisticated. Tuck a white tee into high-waisted white jeans and add a neutral trench. Then, accessorise the bright look with black heeled boots and a black bag to match for a Quiet Luxury aesthetic. The best part about this look is that because of the slight flare, you can wear any boot length, as the leg will tuck easily under your denim, and you won't be able to spot the difference.

10. Ankle grazing jeans & croc boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you've invested in your favourite pair of boots, you want to ensure they can be seen, especially if they are a leather croc pair. Opt for ankle-grazing-length jeans so your boots can be on display and protect your ankles from a winter chill.

11. Matching boots and blazer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jeans and a blazer is the key to effortlessly chic style, but one way to modernise this classic look? Coordinate your blazer to your heels. It works really well with a brown blazer and boots, as seen here, but classic black will work too.

12. Prints & points

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While you may not have this many patchwork prints in your wardrobe, this is proof that printed jeans (or any straight-leg jeans, for that matter) pair incredibly well with a pointed brown boot.

13. Flares & platform heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The fear of flares falling to the floor means suitable footwear is a must. The solution? A pair of mega platform-heeled boots ensures your denim never scrapes the street and looks incredibly stylish at the same time. Add a fluffy leopard print jacket for a style that nods to the '70s.

14. Skinny jeans and biker boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pair your favourite skinny jeans with a biker boot for a directional and edgy look. Skinny jeans currently ankle length? Turn up the hem of the jeans to ensure there's no overlap, giving your boot plenty of air time.

15. With the boots on show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jeans and a cosy knit jumper are a great building block for outfits but can feel a little too laidback. Add some heeled boots to instantly smarten them up. Want to show them off? Fold up those jean hems to flash their full length.

16. All black & neutral

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A black turtleneck tucked into black straight-leg jeans with shiny black leather boots looks as chic as it sounds and will naturally elongate your frame. Create a central block panel to add inches to your height by adding a light, contrasting jacket over the top.

17. Skinny & laced up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The check coat is the signature piece of this look, but the skinny jeans tucked into the lace-up boots allow this statement coat to shine. Black skinny jeans + lace-up black boots = a failsafe formula. And you can then add any of the best winter coats on top for a chic finish.

18. Grey & suede

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An all-grey look with black suede boots may sound boring, but it absolutely delivers Quiet Luxury elegance in droves. Not the easiest thing to do but try tucking in a more relaxed boyfriend jeans into black suede boots with an oversized, cocoon grey coat, for an outfit that feels both put together and laidback.

19. Ripped jeans & green suede flats

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elevate light-wash ripped jeans by pairing them with smart flat boots. This slightly platformed pair helps to add height and polish without detracting from the relaxed look of the overall ensemble. Add a directional winter coat to complete the outfit.

20. Knee high boots and leopard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All black doesn't need to be boring; it can be incredibly chic, as this stiletto boot style proves. Tuck a turtleneck jumper into belted high-waisted jeans and add your best leather knee-high boots; opt for a heeled boot for an evening look and a flat pair for the day. To take this look into a winter evening, add a leopard print coat to elevate the monochromatic style.

21. Tucked into boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look incorporates some of our favourite ways of styling jeans and boots. Matching the colour of the boots to your outerwear and tucking the ripped jeans into the boots, ensures the key pieces in your look can shine, giving your jeans a supporting role. As always for jeans you want to tuck in, make sure the leg of the boot is wide enough.

22. Blue jeans & stiletto ankle boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blue jeans, a light blue shirt and a navy coat are a tried and tested combination, but the stiletto ankle boots break it up and takes this look from AM to PM. As always, if you're looking to show off your boots, opt for an ankle-grazing jean.

23. Leather trench & Dr Martens

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking for a winning jeans and boots styling combo, you can't go wrong with Dr Martens and can be worn throughout the seasons, year in, year out. Wearable with all washes of jeans, the lace-up boot is tough and practical for taking on the day.

24. Black leather boots & matching coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can't go wrong with black jeans and a leather croc embossed boot to match. It's simple and sophisticated, but it's not just an all-black look. Add a more colour top or shirt underneath to peep through from underneath, for a pop of colour.

25. Casual suede flats

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This street-style snap proves that jeans and boots can be a super casual, relaxed look. But instead of going for a basic leather flat, opt for a khaki suede pair. For added warmth search out shearling lined boots.

26. Tonal riding boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We often think white is a colour for summer, but winter white is a supreme tonal look for cooler months. Contrast white outfits with classic camel and tan accessories for a more autumnal feel.

27. Double patent leather

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rolling the hem of your jeans is a neat style trick to transform any pair of jeans, giving your outfit a refresh without shopping for a new pair. Opt for boots that will go just past the hem of the jeans for a seamless finish. Keep your coat tailored to reflect the sleekness of the outfit.

28. Flat and flare

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bootleg and flare jeans can feel tricky, and the key is all about balancing your silhouette. By opting for a belted coat, that highlights your waist, you can balance out the hem width of your jeans for a well put together look.

29. White & suede

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The coordination in this look takes it beyond your standard jeans and boots. Cream jeans, a cream fur jacket, paired with a dark green cardigan, and suede boots in a matching shade. It's all matchy-matchy but it's a bit yes from us.

30. Red boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Neutral boots are often the most sought-after for a shoe capsule wardrobe, but don't be afraid to add colour to your shoedrobe too. A bold pair of bright boots creates a statement finish, particularly with jeans, as it elevates a simple look in an instant.

31. White shirt & square toe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An oversized white shirt and wide-leg jeans are essential items in a French capsule wardrobe for chic style, and this look proves it. Paired with a simple but classic black heeled boot, this is an outfit you can always rely on.

32. Mom jeans & Chelsea boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A timeless jeans and boots outfit, pair your favourite mom jeans with a belted jacket and black boots. It's a simple and stylish option, but the addition of a statement belt suggests this look was purposeful as opposed to thrown together.