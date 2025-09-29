Reese Witherspoon's best beauty looks over the years - from chic bobs to radiant glamour

A Hollywood icon for decades now, Reese Witherspoon has featured in some of our favorite watches, from addictive book adaptations to cult romcoms.

And with her many years on the screen and off the screen, she's stepped out in hundreds of gorgeous looks that have inspired us all over the years. But it's not just her fashion looks we've been loving, as the star has worn some eye-catching beauty looks too.

From rosy-faced tones and glowy, radiant favourites, to cool, edgy bob cuts and chic wavy hairstyles, these are all of Reese Witherspoon's best beauty looks over the years.

Reese Witherspoon's best beauty looks over the years

Choppy bangs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this chic look, featuring soft, tousled blonde layers topped with choppy, side-swept bangs that frame the star's face. We're also fans of her fresh and glowy makeup look, with a hint of peachy blush and a rosy lip.

Pink power

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These loose, undone waves add a touch of softness to Reese's hair, but with a shiny finish for a chic look. However, it's the pop of bright pink lipstick against the soft pink blush that really makes this look perfect for the red carpet.

Peachy glow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A great summer look, we love the golden glow with a hint of peach on the cheeks, while the peachy pink on the lips adds a pop of brightness. The side-swept hair styling gives a polished finish.

Golden coral

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this sleek look from Reese, with her hair styled into a low, tucked chignon and smooth side-swept fringe that softens the up-do for an elegant finish that shows off her glossy blonde highlights.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Paired with a glow on the face and the coral pop of color on the lips, it's a fun but elegant look.

Casual glam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A relaxed, pretty look, we love these loose, but slightly messy, natural waves on Reese.

Paired with the minimal makeup and bright orange lip, it's unfussy and easy to replicate.

Soft bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A chic bob moment, Reese makes a stylish statement by styling her short cut in loose, textured waves for a soft but choppy finish.

When it comes to makeup, her satin pink lip and touch of rosy blush are a great everyday option.

Soft pink glamour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this look on the star, with a low, loose up-do and softly curved tendrils for a touch of softness.

Paired with the pinks on the face, from the shimmery mauve smokey eye to the soft powder pink satin lip, it's an elegant and understated look that works for any occasion.

Wispy radiance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this chic half-up, half-down look from Reese with subtle volume at the crown against the wispy tendrils for a touch of softness.

Paired with a fresh and radiant makeup look, with fluttery lashes and a nude lip, it screams red carpet elegance.

Golden glow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look is all about the golden tones, with the sweeping style of the glossy waves that brings out the star's warm highlights, while keep the hair away from her face to let her bronzed, radiant makeup look shine.

Polished pink radiance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Polished and radiant, we love this look from the star. With a neat updo, that lifts her features and pulls the hair away from the face, she lets her makeup shine, with a shimmery pink smokey eye, soft, glossy petal lip and a radiant finish on the face.

Understated elegance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reese keeps it simple and modern here with smooth, layered hair parted to the side. We love how the style frames her face while highlighting the shiny finish of her hair.

Completed with chic, wearable makeup, the look is polished but understated.

Edgy glamour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A lot is happening with this glam statement look, and we love it all. The chic, textured and straight-style long bob, with a side part and a tuck behind one ear gives an edgy finish, and the satin berry-rose on the lips adds a touch of old Hollywood glam.

Beachy elegance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love the soft, beachy waves that give this look a natural, textured finish for an effortless impression. Paired with simple face makeup, bold lashes and a sweep of bold matte-red lipstick, it's relaxed but elegant.

Sleek radiance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Straight, smooth hair and a center part give this look a sleek, modern finish, while the makeup is all about radiance, with a warm gold shimmer on the lids, soft eyeliner, and a touch of pink on the lips for a chic and unfussy red-carpet look.

Red carpet waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This softly waved bob is a chic option for the red carpet, with side-swept layers that frame Reese's face and a radiant, glossy blonde finish.

A pop of bright pink lipstick adds a touch of glamour, while her skin has a natural glow that gives this look a red carpet finish.

Softly smokey wet look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The sleek, straight, wet-look styling gives this look a clean, modern and slightly edgy finish. Paired with a mauve smokey eye, it's eye-catching, but softened by the pinks and soft golds on the face.

Soft, voluminous blow-dry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This sleek but soft blow-dry look has an elegant but everyday feel, with subtle layering that gives it a smooth but natural finish, and a touch of volume at the crown.

Topped off with a warm nude lip and a soft bronze on the skin, it's fun but chic.

Sharp bronze sophistication

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A sophisticated look that pairs seamlessly with the star's sharp, tailored outfit, we love the sleek and straight hair with side part styling for a polished edge, while the glowy makeup adds some warmth with the bronzed tones, rosy lip and subtle smokey eye.

Glossy glamour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reese looks effortlessly chic here with sleek, straight styling to her bob cut, and a smooth, glossy finish to her bright blonde coloring for a fresh and contemporary finish.

Paired with soft, neutral, and radiant makeup, with an eye-catching smokey eye, it's a stylish and glamorous look.

Elegant pink radiance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reese stuns here in a clean, sculpted style, with side-swept parting and simple low ponytail. Paired with fresh-faced makeup, with a bright pink lip and a touch of shimmer on the eyes, it’s a radiant, feminine look with an effortless finish.

Day-to-night soft glamour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reese leans into soft glamour here with gently tousled waves and a deep side part, giving movement to her mid-length bob, and golden highlights that frame her face.

Paired with a radiant base and natural eye makeup, her look feels fresh and approachable, with a subtle glow that works day to night.

Old Hollywood twist

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Glamorous but playful, we love Reese's voluminous, retro-inspired curls with a deep side part that gives this look a classic Hollywood feel.

Her bright makeup adds a modern twist with a pop of fuchsia lipstick, glowy skin and bold, fluttery lashes.

Edgy red carpet glamour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A gorgeous look on the star, this sculpted, wet-look, chin-grazing bob is sharp and chic, with a smooth finish that makes for an edgy look.

Paired with a dark mauve smokey eye, glowy skin, and a satiny nude lip, it's a glamorous and modern red-carpet look.

Glowy brown elegance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The pulled-back style of this updo, with a touch of volume at the crown, gives the star's look a flattering lift, allowing her glowy makeup to shine.

The brown smokey eye gives this look a chic finish, paired with lightly bronzed face makeup and a subtle lip.

Wavy golden radiance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Golden waves and a side part create soft, face-framing movement here, giving the star's hair body and shine.

Her makeup is kept simple with radiant skin, a touch of bronzer, and a warm pink lip for a fresh and flattering finish.

Clean coral radiance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this soft, shoulder-length wavy look that gives Reese's hair a modern, effortless finish, with a side parting that keeps the look polished but relaxed.

A pop of coral lipstick brightens her complexion, paired with minimal eye makeup for a clean and glamorous look.

Winged drama

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love the simple, smooth, straight hair styling here, which lets the glossy finish highlight the star's blonde tones, but it's Reese's eye makeup that really makes this look, with a dramatic wing and defined smokey eye.

Paired with a peachy-nude lip, it's a soft, chic power look.

Soft rosy elegance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this look on the star. The soft, voluminous waves create a cascading, blow-dried finish that is perfect for everyday and evening occasions.

Paired with fresh and glowing face makeup, a soft pink blush, and a rosy lip, it’s soft, relaxed, and elegant.

Understated glowy elegance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of our favorite looks from the star, this one is all about timeless elegance with sleek, side-parted waves, a touch of soft volume at the crown and polished, softly curled ends, for a glamorous but understated finish.

Paired with neutral, glowy makeup, a warm, smokey eye and bold, fluttery lashes, it's a gorgeous red carpet look.

Ballerina glamour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A fun but chic look, we love the smooth ballerina bun that lifts Reese's features and creates a sleek finish. Paired with glowy face makeup, a sweep of liner to define the eyes, and a natural rose-toned lip, it's a glamorous but minimal beauty look.

Edgy '00s glamour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this bold beauty statement from the star, with heavy but defined black eye makeup and a rich fuchsia-red glossy lip that makes an edgy impression.

Paired with smooth, straight hair that highlights the bright blonde tones, it exudes '00s glamour.

Cool edgy radiance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reese gives off an edgy feel here with long, straight strands and blunt-cut bangs that frame her face. We love the platinum blonde color with a cool, icy tone that brings out the bright blue of the star's eyes.

She completes the fun but stylish look with fresh and luminous makeup, with defined eyes and a touch of rosy pink on the lips.