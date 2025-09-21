To give your makeup a subtle but autumnal feel, Reese Witherspoon's blush is a must-try

Blush is one of the easiest ways to subtly update and transform the feel of your makeup. A soft, petal pink, for instance, can deliver freshness to your complexion, while a berry tone might mirror your skin's natural flush. If, though, you're keen to give your look a warm, autumnal glow, Reese Witherspoon just wore the perfect 'blonzer' shade from Merit Beauty.

As you might have guessed, 'blonzing' is a trend that sees you layer your best liquid blushes and best bronzers to create a cohesive, sunkissed look, or apply a blush shade that offers a similar toasted warmth as a bronzer might. Now, while you might think this sounds decidedly summery, warm tones are always a winner when autumn descends, and we've just spied Reese Witherspoon sporting the most perfect, rosy, terracotta-toned blush on her cheeks.

What's more, we know the exact product behind her warm and radiant glow, and it's already a favourite of our beauty team, thanks to its blendable formula and multi-tasking ease.

The multi-use blush Reese Witherspoon wears for subtle radiance

Returning to the red carpet to celebrate the premiere of The Morning Show's fourth season on September 9th, Reese Witherspoon has once again reminded us of the power of cohesive makeup.

Opting for a similarly-toned eyeshadow, blush, and lippie is one of the easiest ways to elevate your look and create a chic air of put-togetherness, especially when you go ahead and pair said makeup with a classic black dress. She looked radiant, but it was her blush, in particular, that caught our eye, for the warm glow it gave her complexion.

Now, our detective skills are never sharper than when a celeb or red carpet-tested product is on the line, but thankfully, rather than making us sleuth, celebrity makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher was quick to share exactly what products were used to create Reese Witherspoon's softly-glowing cheeks - and it's a Merit Beauty icon.

Multi-use & skincare-infused Merit Flush Balm Cheek Color View at Sephora RRP: $30/£26 Infused with vitamin E and available in 13 flattering shades, Merit's Flush balms are best-sellers for a reason. They're lightweight, creamy, and ultra-buildable - ideal for those who favour more natural-looking makeup and a minimalistic routine.

Sharing Witherspoon's red carpet-ready look on Instagram, Deenihan Fisher also treated us to a glimpse of the products used to create it, all of which were Merit buys, including the Complexion Stick and, of course, the Flush Balms.

While she didn't share the exact blush shade used, the two in the picture look very rosy and warm. Personally, we love the idea of the shade Permission, Fox, and Archival for creating the perfect, subtly-toasted blush look this season.

The balm itself is infused with vitamin E to nourish your skin whilst you wear it, and is ultra-lightweight and blendable. You can even apply it to your lips for a sheer tint of color. We would recommend applying it with your fingers or a blush brush (like this one from Hourglass), for a really seamless finish.

Blush placement-wise, we also love how Witherspoon has been blending up to her cheekbones - this is a good trick for lifting and sculpting the face, and again, plays into the idea of 'blonzing.'