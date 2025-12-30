This one simple trick with a £4 product will help your perfume last all day (and night)

There are few things more disappointing than finally finding your new signature scent, only to discover that it simply does not last on your skin, and its fragrance trail has vanished by lunchtime.

There are many reasons why a fragrance might lose its punch sooner than expected. Certain base notes like sandalwood, musk, and vanilla are known to linger and are often found in long-lasting perfumes. Then there’s the type of fragrance - eau de toilettes are more watered down, so they’re less likely to hang around than an eau de parfum or even parfum, which have higher concentrations of perfume extract.

But according to one perfume pro, there’s a simple everyday trick that could have a massive impact on fleeting fragrance, helping your scent last longer. And the good news is it’s cheap, quick, and easy to do!

The one habit that will help your perfume last longer, according to a fragrance expert

Moisturise regularly

It all starts with healthy, hydrated skin. Just like prepping your face with a great skincare routine will help your makeup go on smoothly and stay flawless for longer, ensuring your skin is well-moisturised will help your perfume go the distance.

“Moisture and the skin's natural oils act as a binder, providing a surface for scent to cling to and slow its evaporation,” explains Chelsey Saunders, Director of Fragrance at Boots. “Your perfume unfolds gradually and stays with you much longer. In contrast, dry skin lacks this lipid barrier, causing the perfume to be absorbed quickly and evaporate faster.”

Even the best perfumes won't last as long as they should without a well-hydrated base. Think of it like this: a regular moisturising routine essentially turns skin into a sponge, creating a cushiony canvas for fragrance to settle into and cling on.

Choose the right ingredients

“To perfectly prep the skin, look for uber-hydrating skincare ingredients such as glycerin, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, shea butter, squalane, and urea,” says Saunders. Unless your signature scent comes with a matching lotion, go with one of the best body moisturisers in a fragrance-free formula to avoid a clash. You’re just looking to rehydrate the skin so that fragrance sits better and therefore lasts longer.

And according to Saunders, you don’t have to spend a fortune. “Even applying a thin layer of petroleum jelly, such as Vaseline, before spraying perfume can make the fragrance last longer.”

Modern Chemistry Hydrate Body Cream Check Amazon RRP: £8 The texture may be lightweight and silky, but this pot is full of hydrating heavyweights like hyaluronic acid, glycerin and squalane that improve moisture levels so skin feels soft and conditioned. Cerave Moisturising Cream $13.59 at Target $35.20 at YesStyle.com RRP: £15.50 CeraVe’s MO is all about supporting a healthy skin barrier using ceramides - fatty acids that make up the essential building blocks of our skin to help keep moisture locked in. Vaseline Original Protecting Jelly $2.49 at Target $8.22 at Amazon RRP: £4 According to Saunders, "Applying a thin layer of petroleum jelly before spraying perfume can make the fragrance last longer by creating a barrier that slows down the evaporation of the scent."

Double up

If your favourite fragrance comes with a complementary body lotion, cream or oil, layering can be a great way of intensifying your perfume and extending its wear.

“Wearing a matching body lotion helps to intensify and prolong the scent in two ways,” explains Saunders. “Firstly, to hydrate the skin and create a barrier for the fragrance to adhere to, which helps fragrance longevity. Secondly, a matching scent profile helps intensify the overall impact of your fragrance.” Here are our favourite ways to double up.