OPI's Dulce de Leche nail polish is the creamy, sunkissed neutral we can't wait to wear this summer

While bright, sunny shades are having their moment, there's always room for a chic and understated neutral nail colour, especially when it's as indulgently creamy as OPI's Dulce de Leche.

So far this summer, we've seen a surge of statement looks take residence among the 2025 nail trends, from juicy sorbet nails to radiant, solar-inspired manicures, but that's not to say that neutrals aren't in high demand. We've spotted a few milky hues, many of which boast a summery twist, gaining interest. Take OPI's Tiramisu for Two as a prime example, as well as the brand's equally delicious-sounding Dulce de Leche polish.

This subtle OPI nail colour, in particular, is the perfect warm hue to wear this summer, while also doubling as an easy transitional option. We're very aware that as quickly as summer comes, it can leave us again, but with this milky-brown hue in your kit, at least your nails will remain as chic as ever.

Why OPI's Dulce de Leche polish is the perfect transitional summer shade

While shades like Bubble Bath and Bare My Soul are touted as some of the most iconic OPI neutrals, there are plenty of other creamy tones that deserve just as much acclaim. OPI's Dulce de Leche is one such shade, with its warm and creamy light-brown tint and luxe shine.

This shade, like Tiramisu for Two, has been garnering a lot of search and interest this season, no doubt among those seeking an understated alternative to all the bright, sunny shades we've been seeing.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Shade Dulce de Leche View at Look Fantastic RRP: £15.60 Inspired by creamy and sweet Dulce de Leche sauce, this OPI shade delivers a wash of warm pinkish brown to your nails. It's soft and offers a subtle but refreshing departure from all the milky, pink sheer nail polishes that have proven popular this year. As with all OPI lacquers, the formula is quick-drying and boasts a high-shine finish.

This is one of those nude shades that transcends the seasons, but to us, it does feel especially apt for late summer and into autumn, thanks to its warm, slightly sunkissed look.

For a seamless Dulce de Leche manicure, we recommend applying two to three coats, followed by a clear, glossy top coat - like essie's Gel Couture or Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson's favourite NAILKIND Mr Volume Plumping Gloss. A top coat will help to ward off peeling and chipping, as well as adding a professional-looking gleam.

Our favourite OPI neutrals

If you're keen to grow your neutral nail polish collection with a few other OPI polishes, we've rounded up three other understated options...