We can't get enough of Martha Stewart’s 10-minute morning makeup routine

Before becoming a household name as a bestselling author and entrepreneur, Martha Stewart began her career as a model – so makeup has always been part of her life.

In a 10-Minute Morning Routine video for Allure, she let viewers in on the products and techniques she uses every day, revealing a routine that’s pared-back but effective.

Her approach isn’t about layers of makeup or following trends, but about subtle enhancement. She opts for a light layer of her best lightweight foundation, a sweep of bronzer, and the eyeliner she calls her “secret for every day.” It’s proof that the smallest touches can have the biggest impact.

Martha Stewart’s 10-minute makeup routine

While Martha has shared her glowy skin staples before, what makes this routine stand out is the ease. She applies foundation with her fingertips, relies on products she’s kept in her makeup bag for decades, and isn’t afraid to finish her look on the go (often in the back of a car, she admits). The result is a look that feels fresh, polished, and achievable in under ten minutes.

Martha's 10-minute routine, step-by-step

The routine begins with skin prep. Martha mixes a drop of her favourite Clé de Peau Radiant Fluid Foundation SPF 20 with the brand’s UV Protective Cream SPF 50+ , layered over serum and her best face moisturiser for a radiant, hydrated base.

She adds a little Clé de Peau primer for extra luminosity, tapping it into her cheekbones with her fingers. “I don’t like to use sponges because they soak up your expensive products,” she explains, instead relying on clean fingertips or a brush.

Her next step is bronzer, a product she admits she’s always used generously. Reaching for her Westman Atelier Beauty Butter Bronzer, she sweeps it under her cheekbones, along her forehead, and down her neck. “It just makes me feel healthy,” she laughs, confessing that her granddaughter Jude teases her for applying too much.

But for Martha, it’s a non-negotiable that instantly adds colour and warmth, and is the finishing touch to her natural beauty routine.

Then comes what Martha calls her “secret for everyday”, aka eyeliner. She still uses a discontinued grey-brown liquid liner she’s cherished for 20 years, carefully reviving it with a drop of water before applying it close to the lash line for subtle definition. “It looks like I’m awake,” she says, admiring her handiwork. If you’re in the market for a new liner, our list of the best eyeliners is the perfect place to start.

A coat of Ilia Lash Lengthening Mascara finishes the eyes, before she dabs on a long-lasting lipstick. Martha rotates between favourites from Laura Mercier, Scott Barnes and Clé de Peau, but her technique remains the same: no liner, just a hint of colour to keep lips soft and polished.

It’s a timeless approach that echoes the advice in our round-up of makeup tips for older women – subtle touches can make all the difference.