Need a new concealer? Jennifer Aniston makes a strong case for this hydrating serum option
This skincare-makeup hybrid comes Jen-An approved
When you think of celebrities who have their signature hair and makeup look established, Jennifer Aniston is surely among them, thanks to her glowy skin, bouncy hairstyles, and soft glam makeup.
Having put The Rachel haircut on the style agenda back in the nineties, there’s no denying that Jennifer Aniston’s best beauty looks are a key part of the hair and makeup archives. And she's still showcasing hair and makeup trends today, whether we're talking the plum nails trend or her warm brown eye makeup looks.
Having recently returned to our screens with the launch of The Morning Show’s fourth season, we’ve been reminded of Jen An’s timeless signature glow. And, luckily enough, we're also privy to one of her makeup bag staples – here's what you need to know about her favorite skincare-makeup hybrid...
The skincare-makeup hybrid loved by Jennifer Aniston
As confirmed in a recent interview, Jen is a fan of one particular skincare-makeup hybrid – namely the ILIA Beauty True Skin Serum Concealer.
Speaking of her summer beauty routine, “I'll usually do like a tinted moisturizer with SPF and then a little spot concealer, just like ILIA,” she told E!. “For summertime, less is more.”
RRP: $32 / £30 | Number of shades: 20
And we'd argue this concealer is far from a summer fling. Available in 20 different shades, this creamy formula also contains skincare ingredients – namely vitamin C, Persian silk tree bark extract and mastic – which help to benefit the skin over time. Between that and its crease-resistant properties, it's not too difficult to see why Jen is such a fan.
Want to take more cues from Jennifer Aniston’s beauty stash? We’ve shared a few more of her confirmed makeup and skincare favourites below...
Shop Jennifer Aniston's beauty favorites
RRP: $68 / £62
Jennifer Aniston has worked with legendary makeup artist Gucci Westman for a long time, so it makes sense that she is also a fan of the latter's eponymous brand, Westman Atelier. According to InStyle, the Complexion Drops have her seal of approval.
RRP: $28 / £24.95
We think we speak for everyone when we say we were delighted when Jen An branched in to haircare with LolaVie, and this is one of her faves from her range: "I love a really good detangler because my hair has gone through so much thrashing," she told Allure.
Lucy is a UK-based beauty journalist who has written for titles including Marie Claire, Glamour and OK!, as well as contributing to woman&home. Her work covers everything from expert skin and haircare advice to beauty trends and reviews of the latest products. During her career she regularly speaks to the industry's leading hairdressers, dermatologists and make-up artists, has covered backstage at London Fashion Week and interviewed many a celeb about their beauty routine.
