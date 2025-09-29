Need a new concealer? Jennifer Aniston makes a strong case for this hydrating serum option

When you think of celebrities who have their signature hair and makeup look established, Jennifer Aniston is surely among them, thanks to her glowy skin, bouncy hairstyles, and soft glam makeup.

Having put The Rachel haircut on the style agenda back in the nineties, there’s no denying that Jennifer Aniston’s best beauty looks are a key part of the hair and makeup archives. And she's still showcasing hair and makeup trends today, whether we're talking the plum nails trend or her warm brown eye makeup looks.

Having recently returned to our screens with the launch of The Morning Show’s fourth season, we’ve been reminded of Jen An’s timeless signature glow. And, luckily enough, we're also privy to one of her makeup bag staples – here's what you need to know about her favorite skincare-makeup hybrid...

The skincare-makeup hybrid loved by Jennifer Aniston

As confirmed in a recent interview, Jen is a fan of one particular skincare-makeup hybrid – namely the ILIA Beauty True Skin Serum Concealer.

Speaking of her summer beauty routine, “I'll usually do like a tinted moisturizer with SPF and then a little spot concealer, just like ILIA,” she told E!. “For summertime, less is more.”

ILIA True Skin Serum Concealer View at Space NK RRP: $32 / £30 | Number of shades: 20 And we'd argue this concealer is far from a summer fling. Available in 20 different shades, this creamy formula also contains skincare ingredients – namely vitamin C, Persian silk tree bark extract and mastic – which help to benefit the skin over time. Between that and its crease-resistant properties, it's not too difficult to see why Jen is such a fan.

Want to take more cues from Jennifer Aniston’s beauty stash? We’ve shared a few more of her confirmed makeup and skincare favourites below...

