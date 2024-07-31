Jennifer Aniston's subtle glam eye makeup look is perfect for everyday elegance
Offering a subtle and natural look, Jennifer Aniston's warm brown eyeshadow is a go-to for everyday wear...
Looking for a quick and easy addition to elevate your everyday makeup? Jennifer Aniston just proved this sultry warm brown eyeshadow is a must-have flattering shade in your makeup kit...
Makeup is a great way to enhance your natural features, and when it comes to the eyes it's no different. Whether you're investing in the best cream eyeshadows that will add a pop of colour to your eyelid or the best mascara for lusciously long lashes, there are many ways to bring attention to your eyes.
If your eyes have a certain ocean-hue to them, you're in luck as Jennifer Aniston just shared the perfect eyeshadow shade to effortlessly increase the vibrancy of your eye colour and make them a standout facial feature. And even for those with darker eye colours, it's a perfect shade for adding a chic subtle glam to your everyday look.
So, if you're looking for a minimalist and approachable way to make your eyes pop, here's why you should be taking notes from Aniston's natural and easy to achieve look...
Jennifer Aniston's warm brown eyeshadow that is perfect for everyday elegance
Announcing the launch of her very own haircare brand, Lolavie, in Target stores across America, Jennifer Aniston posted a video to her Instagram on Tuesday 30th July. Whilst we loved the styling of her iconic blonde locks and her neutral milky manicure, we couldn't help but notice her sultry eyeshadow that made her blue eyes pop.
A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)
A photo posted by on
It's no secret that warm eyeshadows, such as brown and orange hues, are the key to enhancing the vibrancy of blue eyes, thanks to being on the opposite sides of the colour wheel. So, it comes as no surprise that when the actress opted for a matte chocolate shade across her eyelids that it did just the trick.
The neutral shadow was effortlessly blended throughout her crease, whilst she sported a lighter creamy tone in the centre of her lid, which widened her eyes for a youthful appearance. The eyeshadow was perfectly complemented by Aniston's lengthened lashes, flushed pink cheeks and a soft pink lips, for a flattering, natural look that is timeless enough to be worn all year round.
How to recreate Jennifer Aniston's warm eyeshadow look
RRP: £4.99
If you tend to opt for a more pared back eyeshadow look, a single warm brown eyeshadow will do just the trick. Whether you're dusting the shadow throughout the crease of your eye or you're packing the colour onto your lid for a bolder look, this buildable Max Factor option can be used to create the intensity you desire.
RRP: £24
For a well-rounded look, invest in a warm brown eyeshadow palette that offers both matte and shimmer shadows. Boasting six subtly neutral shades in one travel-friendly compact, this Fenty Beauty palette can be used to to create an array of looks that are perfect for day-to-night, such as elevating a soft brown matte look by adding a touch of shimmer to the centre of your lid.
RRP: £24
For a quick and easy application, opt for a cream shadow stick like this one from NARS. This matte shadow offers high impact pigment that is set to last all day long - thanks to its transfer-proof, crease and smudge resistant formula. The soft brown hue makes for a subtle yet sultry look, simply glide onto your eyelid before buffing out the edges with a fluffy eyeshadow brush
Whether eyeshadow is already a part of your daily routine or you're a newbie to the eyeshadow world, you'll be pleased to know that this look is really easy to achieve.
Simply take your eyeshadow of choice and apply using circular motions, start buffing through the crease before blending towards the outer corner of your eye. Next, take a lighter shade and sweep onto the centre of your eyelid, this will not only soften the look but also give your eye an awakened appearance. Alternatively, you can also use your fingertip to apply the mocha hue to the centre of your eyelid for more of an evening look.
A fluffy eyeshadow brush, such as Sigma's E40 Tapered Blending Brush, is a must, especially when working with a slightly deeper shade, in order to ensure any harsh edges are seamlessly blended.
If you're wanting the look to last all day (or night) long, opt for one of the best eyeshadow primers before applying your eyeshadow, this offers a layer for your shadow to grip to and ensuring it doesn't budge.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
