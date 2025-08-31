This hydrating concealer is perfect for mature skin – and has been behind Halle Berry's red carpet complexion

At woman&home, we love a celebrity makeup moment – and learning the products that went into a specific beauty look. So, when we learned that a certain hydrating, radiant concealer had been worn by the inimitable Halle Berry, we had to share.

Whether we’re after pixie haircut inspiration in the form of her iconic ‘00s style or taking notes from her quiet luxury manicure, Halle Berry’s best beauty looks are, without question, a great source of beauty inspiration.

But if you want more than simply visual clues, you’ll be delighted to know that we’ve done our homework and pinpointed some of the makeup Halle has actually worn on the red carpet – meaning you can shop the contents of her beauty bag. Let’s dive into the details…

The hydrating concealer that has Halle Berry's stamp of approval

Award season – when the Oscars, Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and more are all on the A-list calendar – is a time of year when all the makeup greats come out to play, and where Berry wore this particular concealer.

Halle Berry's go-to makeup artist Jorge Monroy shared a breakdown of her look for the 2023 Oscars on his Instagram page, which included the aforementioned radiant makeup buy that's stayed on our minds ever since: Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Concealer.

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Concealer View at Charlotte Tilbury RRP: $33 / £28 | Number of shades: 30

For those who want their concealer to even out their complexion with a decent level of pigment, but not a heavy consistency or super matte finish, this concealer ticks those boxes and then some. It’s no surprise, then, that Monroy also used the Beautiful Skin Foundation on Halle – both working together to create an ultra-radiant and glowing complexion.

Loved Halle Berry’s Oscars-ready glam as much as us? You can shop a few more of the makeup and skincare buys that we've learned have graced her beauty routine below.